Celebrating the best of Dubai’s nightlife scene…
Whatâ€™s On Nightlife Awards 2024 Welcome Wall
Last night at Zero Gravity, the great, the beautiful and the bold of Dubai’s nightlife community came together for an evening of high entertainment, and well-deserved, hard-earned awards.
This was the class of 2024, an alumni gathering of the city’s best beach clubs, most seductive speakeasies, covetous cocktail bars and world-class super clubs.
But before the speakers fired up, the stage rained gold disc plaques and the after parties raged – we were able to snap a few “before” photos at the welcome wall. This is what Dubai’s soirée heroes…
We’d like to extend a huge thank you to Zero Gravity for hosting, and to our event partners and sponsors, the wider team at Motivate, but most of all our guests – Dubai’s nightlife really is amongst the best in the world and it’s all because of you shining vessels of star dust.
