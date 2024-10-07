The playful lifestyle hotel in Business Bay is open for stays from January 15, 2025…

Ennismore Hotels are set to expand their portfolio of Dubai properties with the arrival of Mama Shelter Dubai, and it’s opening this January. Now accepting reservations from January 15, Mama Shelter Dubai features 197 guest rooms, and will debut on the edge of Business Bay.

The playful brand, born in Paris in 2008, now has hotels all over Europe, known for their cheeky decor and casual, welcoming vibe. When the property arrives in Dubai, it marks the brand’s first foray into the Middle East.

Room rates start from Dhs1,020 per room per night for the entry level Medium Mama rooms. Members of Ennismore’s Dis-loyalty membership can avail 20 per cent off.

Guest rooms

There are several configurations of the ‘Medium Mama’ rooms, some come with Burj Khalifa views, others have their own terraces for alfresco chilling in your own private digs. All promise crisp linens, large TVs perfect for watching movies, and organic toiletries. There’s also a collection of XL rooms, ideal for families, which sleep up to four.

Food and drink

Mama Shelter hotels are synonymous with inviting social spaces where guests can meet and mingle, and Mama Shelter Dubai will be no exception. The signature all-day dining restaurant, designed like a cosy cantina and situated on the fourth floor, promises homemade dishes, creative cocktails, and a regular rotation of live music acts on the stage. Tucked behind the stage, a hidden speakeasy-style bar will be a cool late-night haunt for revelry and mixology.

There’s also a ground floor Italian trattoria, where hearty Italian classics just like nonna would have made them await. A roaring pizza oven will also serve up woodfired pizzas.

Then there’s The Terrace, an alfresco spot where guests can enjoy lunch or dinner with a view in the colourful surroundings. The cuisine revolves around the Robata grill, and is paired with fresh smoothies and juices from the adjacent juice bar.

There’s more

Elsewhere, leisure facilities include four swimming pools on the third floor, where you can chill with a drink in hand at the pool bar or work on your tan while reclined on a lounger. The terrace also features a projector and sofas, which will host regular outdoor movie nights for guests.

Mama Shelter Dubai, Business Bay, accepting reservations from January 15, 2025, rates from Dhs1,020. mamashelter.com