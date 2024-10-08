And they’ve just introduced the coach, too…

Last month we shared the news that Dubai will be home to its first professional baseball field and ballpark. Not only will it be the first in the country, but the first in the Middle East and South Asia.

The ballpark will be constructed within the Sevens sports and entertainment complex on Al Ain Road. Not only will it be the first baseball ground in the UAE, it will be the first in the GCC. It will serve as the only baseball ground across Morocco, India, Bangladesh, and other Southwest Asian countries.

Baseball is a cherished sport by many countries across the world, but here in the UAE, it will be super rare to hear of a baseball fan. But this may change very soon…

The inaugural Arab Classic is also set to take place at this new venue from November 7 to 10, 2024. The event will be the largest baseball national team tournament in the history of the region. It will bring together eight nations including India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and… the UAE.

Yes, that’s right… Not only will the UAE be getting its first baseball field, but we’ve just got word that the UAE will also be getting its first National Baseball Team.

Eddie Diaz, a celebrated Hall of Fame manager with extensive experience in professional baseball has also been appointed to be the first manager of the UAE National Baseball Team.

Diaz has a career spanning four decades in professional baseball and has experience as a player, scout, manager and executive. He has won three consecutive championships as the manager for the Yaquis de Obregón in the Mexican Pacific Leagueory.

Speaking on his appointment, Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Baseball United said, “he’s a great person and a strong motivator who cares about people. He will help this team develop quickly. We expect the UAE to make a strong showing at the Arab Classic.”

Let’s plaaaaaaay baaaaall!

