A chance for those with expired visas to start again…

If you’re currently residing in the UAE with an expired tourist or residency visa, are worried about mounting fines or what to do next, then the UAE’s overstay amnesty is offering you a lifeline. But take note, as today, Thursday October 31, is the last day of it.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenships, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) announced it would be offering an overstay amnesty. This follows on from the success of their huge five-month regularisation project in 2018, where more than 105,000 people were able to take advantage of services that included the waiving of fines and travel bans, along with the issuing of departure permits.

UAE Visa Amnesty 2024

This new two-month amnesty will take place between September 1, 2024 and October 31, 2024. The two-month grace period will allow overstayers the chance to ‘regularise their status’ without penalty.

Will I be eligible?

The ICP has stated that the amnesty will apply to several types of visa category, including expired residency and tourist visas, as well – importantly – undocumented individuals.

However, those individuals who have entered the country illegally will not be able to take advantage of the amnesty’s provisions.

What are my options?

There are essentially two channels of resolution: either transfer your visa to a new sponsor, and stay in the country legally. Or leave the country without having to pay penalties and fines, or face a ‘no-entry’ stamp.

On August 28, the ICP issued an update with more information about the structure of the amnesty, how it will work and what types of violation will be covered under its operational capacity.

How much will the service cost?

Nothing, the service will be free.

How do I start an application for the amnesty?

A report in The National stated that:

“In Abu Dhabi, people can apply at ICP centres in Al Dhafra, Suwaihan, Al Maqam and Al Shahama.”

“In Dubai, amnesty services will be provided at its Amer service centres, and the centre for immigration violators in Al Awir.”

Certain typing centres will be able to assist you with your application.

Updates

The ICP’s update has clarified that dependants on expired visas will also be offered the opportunity to update their status; those looking to leave the country will be given a departure permit with a 14-day window; and there will be extended opening hours at Fingerprint Centres;

الهيئة الاتحادية للهوية والجنسية والجمارك وأمن المنافذ تعلن عن بدء تنفيذ مهلة تسوية أوضاع المخالفين رسمياً اعتباراً من يوم الأحد المقبل الموافق أول سبتمبر 2024 وحتى نهاية 30 أكتوبر 2024 pic.twitter.com/URxLCdABtS — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) August 28, 2024

