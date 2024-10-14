11 new restaurants, 1 incredible dining destination…

Whether it’s rocking out at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena, having a wild encounter at the Green Planet, or catching up over lunch at one of the many eateries, City Walk has long been a destination for all things food and culture. Now, with the addition of the newly opened licensed dining destination, C2, and with more new restaurants popping up soon, it’s the ideal spot for dining, drinks, and weekend relaxation.

From beloved homegrown eateries to world-famous restaurants, here’s where to eat and drink in C2:

Now open

Rare

Eat this: Wagyu striploin (Dhs245)

Foodies, say hello to Dubai’s sizzling sensation of a new restaurant, Rare. The first and only licensed steakhouse to grace City Walk’s new foodie hotspot C2, Rare promises great food in a cosy, welcoming atmosphere and an inescapable joie de vivre. Brought to you by Table 85 – the team behind The Pointe’s beloved CMP Bar & Grill which sadly closed its doors last year – homegrown concept Rare is somewhere between a vibrant New York bar and an art deco Parisian brasserie. The sharing style menu, conjured up by head chef Ryan Bernardo, is centered around a custom-made charcoal grill serving the finest selection of classic cuts including the oyster blade with pebre and amarillo chilli, or striploin with wasabi cream and batter crispies. Read our full review here.

Rare, C2, City Walk, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 287 4604. @theraredxb

Brass Monkey

Drink this: Cherry pop cocktail (Dhs55)

Round up the group… After four successful years at Bluewaters, Brass Monkey has officially opened its second Dubai venue at C2. The two-storey adult-only playground features bowling, arcade games, pool tables, two outdoor terraces, and more.

Brass Monkey, C2, City Walk, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 582 2244. @brassmonkeysocial

Baku Café

Eat this: Breakfast set menu featuring fluffy pancakes, selection of cheeses, shakshuka, and more (Dhs75)

Baku Cafe is a contemporary Azerbaijani restaurant. The interiors combine the national style with elements of ancient culture and modern trends. Sit out on the terrace and choose from hot and cold appetisers, salads, soups, tandoor, and delicious desserts.

Baku Café, City Walk, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 1am. Tel:(0).4 299 9081. @bakucafe.ae

Mythos

Eat this: Jumbo prawns saganaki (Dhs119)

JLT-import Mythos is already well-known for some of the most authentic food in Dubai. The award-winning restaurant has taken its deep roots of Greek cuisine to the new licensed neighbourhood in City Walk, with its much-loved dishes. This new, larger space comes complete with an Aegean-inspired courtyard, a stunning minimalistic design aesthetic, and a menu of Herculean form and finesse.

Mythos Urban Greek Eatery, The Square, City Walk. Sun to Thu, 12.30pm to 12am. Fri and Sat, 12.30pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 225 3313. mythosdubai.com

L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele

Eat this: Marinara pizza (Dhs60)

If it’s good enough for Julia Roberts… L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele landed in Dubai all the way from Napoli, made famous by the movie Eat Pray Love. From the basics to the specials and more, it serves up authentic pizzas across three locations in Dubai – JBR, Dubai Hills Mall, and recently relocated its City Walk branch to C2, to upgrade its offering with a license to serve alcoholic beverages. Sample a classic margherita or go all out with the tartufo – black truffle goodness.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, C2, City Walk, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 12am. @pizzeria_da_michele_dubai

Nola

Eat this: Truffle rigatoni (Dhs151)

Part of the new C2 collection of restaurants staged around the gorgeous La Ville Hotel & Suites – Nola (aka Nola Bijou Bistro and Bar) is a JLT import that celebrates the jazzy bon vivant era of New Orleans. Beyond that, you’ll find the brand’s popular sharing format small plate spreads and a raucous little raw bar.

Nola, C2, City Walk, Sun to Thu midday to 1am, Fri and Sat midday to 2pm. @noladubai

Nox

Get ready for Dubai’s new cocktail hotspot. NOX, nestled in City Walk’s chic licensed district, C2, is perfect for a girls’ night out or post-dinner drinks with late-night vibes. Open daily from 6pm to 2am on weekends, indulge in delicious sharing plates like pistachio falafel, lamb and kimchi momos, and tuna tartare, while sipping on signature cocktails, dancing to a live DJ, and having a blast with fun bar games.

NOX, City Walk, C2, Dubai. Daily, 6pm to 2am. @nox_dubai

Primi Cucina Italiana

Drink this: Sgroppino al Primi (Dhs62 or Dhs42 for non-alcoholic)

For traditional Italian comfort food, look no further than Primi Cucina Italiana. The Italian restaurant has landed in Dubai for the first time at the cool new dining destination, C2. Whether you’re sat inside the stunning restaurant or out on the airy terrace, enjoy freshly made pastas, pizza, seafood, and more.

Primi Cucina Italiana, C2, City Walk, Dubai. Daily 9am to 11pm. Tel:(0)569 924 326. @primi_ae

Daikan Izakaya

Eat this: Vegetarian chef’s special ramen (Dhs70)

Foodie favourite Daikan Ramen sadly closed its doors in DIFC’s Gate Avenue last year and has now opened Daikan Izakaya just over the road at City Walk’s C2. This will be the brand’s first licensed restaurant in Dubai, after opening an izakaya in the capital last year. Bringing you delicious, yet simple Japanese cuisine, they offer a variety of broth bases from soy to miso, spicy and veggie. Pick from a number of delicious toppings that are available to add in. There are many bites to go along with your meal such as kimchi or gyozas.

@daikanramen

La Serre

This new neighborhood spot will transport you straight to the streets of Paris… La Serre’s story began in Dubai, with the homegrown French restaurant serving as a top choice for Downtown dining for a decade. While that La Serre is no longer, the beloved French restaurant has found a new home at C2 serving its beloved Parisian-style flair, hearty dishes, and organic ingredients from breakfast to business lunch and beyond.

@laserreuae

Coming soon

Myata

Here, guests will get to choose from a diverse international menu and selection of drinks. We don’t know much more than that about Myata just yet, stay tuned…

Images: Provided/Social