It’s the latest addition to City Walk’s new licensed dining destination, C2…

Foodies, say hello to Dubai’s sizzling sensation of a new restaurant, Rare. The first and only licensed steakhouse to grace City Walk’s new foodie hotspot C2. Open from today, March 15, Rare promises great food in a cosy, welcoming atmosphere and an inescapable joie de vivre.

Brought to you by Table 85 – the team behind The Pointe’s beloved CMP Bar & Grill which sadly closed its doors last year – homegrown concept Rare is somewhere between a vibrant New York bar and an art deco Parisian brasserie.

The sharing style menu, conjured up by head chef Ryan Bernardo, is centered around a custom-made charcoal grill serving the finest selection of classic cuts including the oyster blade with pebre and amarillo chilli, or striploin with wasabi cream and batter crispies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by What's On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Whether you’re sat inside the restaurant overlooking the open kitchen, cuddled up in a cosy booth, or on the shaded outdoor terrace, enjoy European-inspired dishes such as anchovy toasts with ricotta and salsa verde; Wagyu beef tartare with a touch of wasabi and silky egg yolk; and the charred octopus skewer with fermented chilli.

For mains, non steak lovers are also in for a treat with a diverse selection of seafood dishes such as the Mediterranean sea bass with grenobloise and buttered kale and king prawns served with a chipotle butter. Additionally, vegans will be able to choose from a dedicated menu crafted just for them.

Make sure to save room for dessert as there’s an enticing selection of sweet treats including the whipped burnt cheesecake served with apple and sorrel granita with ginger crisp and daily homemade ice cream and sorbets.

Rare is the sort of go-to spot that’s guaranteed to impress everyone you know. A romantic date night? Wine-fuelled catch-up with friends? Family dinner? Late night night-cap? Use any excuse you can to book a table at Rare…

Rare, C2, City Walk, Dubai. Open from March 15. @theraredxb

Images: Provided