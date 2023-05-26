Redevelopment is on the agenda…

If you’ve visited DIFC lately, you may have noticed that a number of shops and restaurants have closed their doors in Gate Avenue.

This is because Zone B, which is the central section of Gate Avenue parallel to the main car park, is set to be redeveloped and transformed into residences, a hotel, retail, and office space.

The main Zone B car park is also closed, but visitors can still use the parking in either Gate District 4, 6, or basement 3.5.

Gate Avenue’s north and south zones (A and C) will remain. Below we’ve shown a map of the area to show you what is staying and what is being redeveloped (circled):

Zone B was the central zone of DIFC Gate Avenue with alfresco cafes, beautiful indoor restaurants, boutiques, and was home to regular outdoor pop-ups including Find SALT and M2L Market.

Although we don’t have confirmation of exactly what is happening, hoarding has already gone up in the area with Eden House by H&H Development signage. Eden House is a luxury apartment tower located in Al Satwa, which is home to Michelin-star restaurant Moonrise. H&H Development are behind the development and property management of entities including Four Seasons DIFC and Jumeirah Beach hotels, and the upcoming Four Seasons Residences.

According to an Instagram post by Gate Avenue, construction will begin soon.

A DIFC spokesperson told What’s On: “As we continue to innovate and enhance the Gate Avenue experience for our community, visitors and residents, further development of the district’s Zone B will complement the strong offering we have today.”

“The new mixed-use development is to offer commercial, retail, hospitality, and residential spaces, and will further enhance the district’s lifestyle offering for everyone to enjoy.”

This sounds like it will be an incredible new destination.

Here are all the places now closed in Zone B:

Bliss’d Juicery; Makaw Chocolate; Mamafri restaurant; and D’lish café have closed their doors but are set to relocate soon to Zone D.

Maison Dentaire and Marina Pharmacy are also closed and moving to Zone D, while DNA Health Medical Centre will be moving to Zone C.

Gate Avenue’s Daikan Ramen is currently still open as of Friday, May 26, but will close its doors soon. Raw Music Store is shut and has already reopened in Al Quoz.

Stay tuned to What’s On for more updates.

Images: What’s On Dubai/DIFC