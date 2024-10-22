And it opens this week…

The haute Japanese restaurant Zuma is known and loved for its sleek and sophisticated restaurants around the world – including a duo of show-stoppers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. And now the renowned restaurant is expanding into Ras Al Khaimah, opening a pop-up amongst the dunes at one of the best hotels in RAK, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert.

The Zuma pop-up in Ras Al Khaimah will open on Thursday October 24 as part of the incredible offering at Seven Wonders, a new concert series debuting in the Ras Al Khaimah desert on Thursday with a headline set from legendary DJ, Armin Van Buuren.

Thereafter, the Zuma Ras Al Khaimah pop-up will be open both to in-house guests at the resort and external diners, to enjoy until April 30. Backdropped by the beauty of the Arabian desert and views of the rolling dunes, guests can enjoy Zuma’s iconic modern Japanese izakaya experience. Think the famed miso-marinated black cod, an array of fresh sushi and sashimi, and Zuma’s array of master mixology.

Alongside a Zuma pop-up, the culinary offering at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert is set to be further enhanced with the enhanced Farmhouse by Chef Syrco, with acclaimed chef Syrco Bakker taking the culinary helm of the desert resort’s signature restaurant.

Embracing sustainability and local ingredients, diners can expect a rustic yet refined experience, connecting diners to the local land, while still serving up all the flavour of a luxury desert dining experience.

The all-villa resort has also unveiled new and exclusive Signature Villas, enhancing the existing array of Bedouin-inspired options with some more contemporary additions.

Blending the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape with modern sophisticated, these secluded desert retreats are set over 900 square metres, and promise a regal retreat with sweeping desert vistas, dedicated butler service, and best-in-class amenities.