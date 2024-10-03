The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert will provide the stunning backdrop for an unforgettable show…

Legendary DJ Armin van Buuren is set to headline an unforgettable show in Ras Al Khaimah this October, for just 1,000 guests.

While the Dutch DJ is used to selling out super clubs and festivals around the world, the global superstar DJ will bring a never-before-seen show to an exclusive, more intimate event in the desert dunes of The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert on Thursday October 24.

The event will inaugurate new event platform, Seven Wonders, with the premiere of Armin van Buuren’s Pillars of Creation, a unique show of sound, light and immersive storytelling. Reimagining Armin van Buuren’s high-energy sets into a narrative about creation and evolution, Pillars of Creation promises an otherworldly experience against the backdrop of Ras Al Khaimah’s breathtaking desert landscape.

Doors will open from 7.30pm, with the show starting at 8.30pm. There are tickets options that include just the concert, or accommodation and transport options too.

Entry level ‘Wander Pass’ tickets are Dhs1,200, which includes general admission access, gourmet bites and unlimited premium drinks. VIP passes start from Dhs4,500 and include everything you get in general admission, plus access to the VIP viewing deck. Those wanting to check-in to The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert can enjoy special rates starting from Dhs3,700 per night.

For those staying locally, transport will be provided from most major hotels in Ras Al Khaimah, and shuttle buses will also operate from Sofitel The Palm and the Rixos JBR.

Seven Wonders

While this headline set will be the inaugural Seven Wonders event, there’s some huge gigs to look forward to. Next year, Seven Wonders will present an event series where seven global superstars will perform at seven unique outdoor locations across Ras Al Khaimah, over the course of seven weeks. Each show will be backdropped by Ras Al Khaimah’s natural beauty, from the golden shores to the flame-hued dunes and craggy mountain peaks. The artist line-up is under wraps for now, but we can expect to see some huge music megastars across the series.

Armin van Buuren’s Pillars of Creation, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, 7.30pm, Thursday October 24, from Dhs1,200. @sevenwondersme