Christmas Eve cheer…

Twas the night before Christmas. Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas Eve in Abu Dhabi? We’ve got you covered. From festive brunches to family days out, Michelin Star special menus to surprises from Santa’s…

Aqua

Aqua is offering a family-friendly Christmas Eve dinner with a lavish buffet made better with a cosy ambiance, live performances and the stunning views of Al Maryah Island that make for the perfect backdrop. Bring your near and dear ones together to celebrate this special occasion.

Aqua, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Dec 24, 7pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs390, Tel: (0) 2 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Sahha

Have a delicious festive eve feast at Sahha, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi. Perfect for family and friends, this is the only Christmas Eve celebration you’ll need, complete with roasted turkey, a traditional Christmas log, beef wellington and an appearance by Santa himself.

Sahha, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, starts at Dhs260, Tel: (0) 2 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi

Vendôme

Go all out with an extravagant feast at this venue in Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. The lavish buffet features all the seasonal dishes one can dream of for their Christmas Eve dinner, and jingles and fun to make the whole experience family-friendly.

Vendôme, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs350, Tel: (0) 2 690 9000, @mo_emiratespalace

Sand & Koal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi (@mo_emiratespalace)

Celebrate Christmas Eve by the sea at Sand & Koal, with an extraordinary feast. The venue promises a delightful Christmas Eve soirée with breathtaking sea views, a live DJ, fire dances and a themed sharing-style menu priced at Dhs650. Perfect for families as well.

Sand & Koal, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs650, Tel: (0) 2 690 9000, @mo_emiratespalace

La Cocinna

Experience an unforgettable Christmas Eve at Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat with a chef-curated Brazilian-inspired feast at La Cocinna. Enjoy live cooking and carving stations featuring roast turkey, crêpes, and yule logs, paired with a variety of beverages, including a seasonal favourite, mulled grape.

La Cocinna, Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat, Dec 24, 8pm to 1am, starts at Dhs299, Tel: (0) 2 691 0200, @babalnojoum_hudayriyat

28 Degrees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bab Al Nojoum Al Mugheirah (@babalnojoum_almugheirah)

Indulge in a magical camp-site Christmas Eve dinner experience in the courtyard at 28 Degrees on Christmas Eve. Features a lavish buffet, festive lighting, and charming table decorations, with in-house music, kids’ movies at the EDU Centre, a Santa station, and karaoke, creating a joyful atmosphere.

28 Degrees, Bab Al Nojoum Al Mugheirah, Dec 24, 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs300, Tel: (0) 2 895 3777, @babalnojoum_almugheirah

Sidekicks

Celebrate Christmas Eve with a festive dinner at Sidekicks, where a buffet spread offers a variety live cooking stations featuring holiday classics and grilled specialties. A kids’ station offers family favorites, from mini burgers to sweet potato fries, with special appearances from WB™ characters.

Sidekicks, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, starts at Dhs199, Tel: (600) 511115, @thewbabudhabi

Lock, Stock & Barrel

Have a party this Christmas Eve with a night out at Lock, Stock & Barrel. You’ve got happy hour, ladies’ night, live music and the whole shebang for the best vibes and party atmosphere in the whole city. Prices may vary according to the offer.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, Tel: (0) 4 423 8308

Graphos Social Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graphos Social Kitchen (@graphossocialkitchen)

Enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner with your friends and family at Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi. The extensive spread will include Christmas favourites from around the world such as roast turkey, traditional holiday dishes, and the freshest catch of the day.

Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, starts at Dhs225, Tel: (0) 2 208 6888, @graphossocialkitchen

Sofra Bld

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shangri-La Abu Dhabi (@shangrilaabudhabi)

This is your typical Christmas Eve feast – fun, memorable, a great way to spend time with family and friends. Chow down on holiday classics paired with beverages, enjoy as Christmas carols and live entertainment keep you busy and wait for Santa’s visit.

Sofra Bld, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Dec 24, 6pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs328, Tel: (0) 2 509 8888, @shangrilaabudhabi

Shang Palace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shangri-La Abu Dhabi (@shangrilaabudhabi)

Taste authentic Chinese delicacies this Christmas Eve with a curated menu with hand-crafted flavours by The resident Tea Master will perform the ancient ‘Gongfu TeaCeremony’ making it an occasion to remember. Santa Claus will be around to meet with the younger guests.

Shang Palace, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Dec 24, 6pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs288, Tel: (0) 2 509 8888, @shangrilaabudhabi

Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard (@bordeaubynicolasisnard)

This dinner is available on both Christmas Eve and Day. Embark upon a gastronomical voyage at Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard as Michelin-starred Chef Nicolas presents outstanding tasting menus in an elegant atmosphere, paired with the finest wine and Champagne.

Shang Palace, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Dec 24 and 25, 6pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs588, Tel: (0) 2 509 8555, @bordeaubynicolasisnard

Villa Toscana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Manhattan Lounge (@the.manhattanlounge)

Abu Dhabi’s Michelin Guide selected restaurant is offering a Christmas Eve dinner steeped in Tuscan tradition. This special four-course Christmas Eve dinner promises to be a truly merry experience, with course after course of a delicious set menu, waiting to be explored.

Villa Toscana, St. Regis Saadiyat Island, Dec 24, 7pm to 12am, starts at Dhs450, Tel: (0) 2 694 4553, @stregissaadiyatisland

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jumeirah Saadiyat Island (@jumeirahsaadiyatisland)

Celebrate Christmas Eve with an extravagant island-inspired white brunch at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island. This is the perfect islander Christmas Eve feast. Packages start at Dhs580 and go up to Dhs850. Kids aged zero to five dine free and Dhs290 for kids aged six to 11.

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, Dec 24, 1pm to 4.30pm, starts at Dhs580, Tel: (0) 2 811 4444, @jumeirahsaadiyatisland

Butcher & Still

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi (@fsabudhabi)

You might also like The best places to celebrate New Year's Eve 2024 in Abu Dhabi

Head over to this classic restaurant inspired by 1920s Chicago for a uniquely, fun Christmas Eve dinner. The evening begins with Christmas-inspired cocktails, followed by delicious specialties, including winter squash soup, beef Wellington and a signature pecan pie.

Butcher & Still, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Dec 24, Tel: (0) 2 333 2444, @butcherandstill

Cafe Milano

For an elegantly Italian celebration you also have Cafe Milano, this Christmas Eve presenting a festive feast, featuring warm lobster salad and roasted jumbo prawns. End the evening with a selection of Christmas sweets – dolci natalizi – that are perfect for sharing.

Cafe Milano, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Dec 24, Tel: (0) 2 333 2444, @cafemilanoae

Images: Supplied