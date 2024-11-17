From family-friendly meals to sumptuous gala dinners complete with fireworks…

New Year’s Eve is a bit of a drill. You party so hard you promise yourself you’ll never party again, and then basically do that every year. We’re here to tell you that New Year’s Eve in the capital is so much fun, you’ll never want the celebrations to end. Cheers to a new year!

These are the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

Bab Al Nojoum Al Mugheirah

Head out of town for a New Year’s Eve under the stars at Bab Al Nojoum Al Mugheirah’s Oasis Pool with an Arabesque-inspired buffet featuring BBQ, pasta, and seafood stations, plus a dessert spread. Enjoy cocktails, sparkling wine, and more, with a gala atmosphere, photo booth, DJ, bonfire, karaoke, kids’ entertainment. And at midnight, it’s eyes to the skies for fireworks.

Bab Al Nojoum Al Mugheirah, 8pm to midnight, Dhs400. babalnojoum.com

Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa

Make it a festive desert adventure in Liwa with a vibrant fiesta featuring a buffet of traditional lamb ouzi, jerk chicken, warm apple crumble, and a Valrhona chocolate fountain. With festive decor, a bonfire, karaoke, and a photo booth, it’s a fun-filled spot to welcome 2025.

Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa, 8pm to midnight, Dhs350 soft, Dhs500 prosecco and house. babalnojoum.com

Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at 28 Degrees with a lavish international buffet featuring live cooking stations, carving stations with beef Wellington, organic rack of lamb, and a decadent chocolate fountain. Kids can enjoy their own buffet and play area, while adults savour the outdoor ambiance with cabana seating, live music, belly dancing, and a DJ. The night promises a lively atmosphere with party poppers, a raffle draw, and a spectacular fireworks finale.

Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat, 8pm to 1am, Dhs599 soft, Dhs799 bubbly. babalnojoum.com

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi

A Pacific Rim feast paired with premium beverages and cocktails. Enjoy entertainment by Lexter and his band, DJ Meerkat, a percussionist, and a saxophonist. Dine indoors in the vibrant dining room or outdoors on the beachfront terrace, offering stunning views of the midnight fireworks display.

St Regis Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, 8pm to midnight, Dhs900 (indoors), Dhs1,200 (outdoor terrace), Dhs1,500 (lower deck). Tel: (0)2 498 8443. buddhabarbeachabudhabi.com

Butcher & Still

Step back to the roaring 1920s at Butcher & Still with a Prohibition era-inspired New Year’s celebration. Enjoy sizzling steaks, signature tomahawk chops, and classic cocktails with a modern twist, all while a DJ brings the night to life. Located on Al Maryah Island, the venue offers prime views of Abu Dhabi’s NYE fireworks.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, 4pm to midnight, a la carte. Tel: (0)2 333 2222. fourseasons.com

Central

This vibrant, family-friendly venue is packed with state-of-the-art arcadegames and bowling lanes. Join the Family Fun NYE Brunch, inspired by the energetic vibe of Downtown New York, and get ready for an exciting countdown to 2025. Packages start from just Dhs450, featuring a delicious sharing-style menu filled with classic American favourites, free-flowing beverages, and gaming credits for the kids to enjoy.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, 8.30pm to 12.30am, Dhs300 soft, Dhs500 house, under-fives free. solutions-leisure.com

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

The Santorini Social is the name of the NYE gala dinner taking place at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen Ballroom. Be transported to the Cyclades with chic décor, live entertainment, and fabulous food and drink.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, 8pm to 2am, Dhs650 soft, Dhs850 house, Dhs350 children aged six to 12. hyattrestaurants.com

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Step back into the iconic era of Studio 54 and celebrate with glitz, glamour, and a night filled with unforgettable disco vibes on the hotel’s lush Yas Lawn. Guests will enjoy a premium buffet selection of canapés, entrées, and desserts alongside live entertainment. As midnight approaches, the night will culminate with a fireworks display over Yas Bay.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, from 7.30pm, Dhs1,300 adults, Dhs650 children six to 12 year, Dhs350 children up to five. Tel: (0)2 208 6900. hilton.com

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Marina Garden is the place to be for New Year’s Eve at InterContinental Abu Dhabi. Dress to impress and enjoy an unforgettable night of live entertainment, captivating dancers, and a dazzling countdown. Indulge in a sumptuous buffet and unlimited drinks, while making memories with the final moments of 2024.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 2am, Dhs445 adults, Dhs199 children six to 11. Tel: (0)50 564 5420. abudhabi.intercontinental.com

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a special White Buffet Dinner, featuring delectable cuisine and a vibrant atmosphere as you count down to 2025.

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs1,000 soft, Dhs1,200 house, Dhs1,400 premium, Dhs550 children six to 11 years, under-fives free. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. jumeirah.com

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

Enjoy an enchanting Wonkaland-themed evening at this French favourite. Immerse yourself in magical décor, live saxophone performances, and exquisite dining. The à la carte menu features luxurious dishes like foie gras terrine, white truffle rigatoni, and côte de boeuf, offering a culinary journey of elegance and indulgence. Outdoor seating requires a minimum spend of Dhs1,300 per person, while indoor diners enjoy the celebration with Dhs1,000. Families can join early from 6pm to 8pm with no minimum spend.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, from 6pm. Prices above. Tel: (0)2 692 9600. @lpmabudhabi

Lock Stock & Barrel

Located right on the water’s edge, the venue features two floors of American-industrial bars and an epic terrace with a gorgeous view of the bay and its incredible annual fireworks display. Expect unlimited food platters and free-flowing drinks.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, 9pm to 1am, Dhs550 house. solutions-leisure.com

Millennium Downtown Abu Dhabi Hotel

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style at The Garden Restaurant’s grand buffet, which features an international spread. Younger guests (under 12) dine free at their own buffet. Plus, enter to win an overnight escape for two with breakfast.

Millennium Downtown Abu Dhabi Hotel, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street, from 8pm, Dhs169. Tel: (0)50 612 3489. @millenniumdowntown

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Bid farewell to 2024 in style at the Emerald Night New Year’s Eve Soiree at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi. From 8pm to 2am, enjoy a night of glamour with emerald-themed decor, live entertainment, dance performances, and an international buffet. Sip on premium beverages, toast with Champagne, and dance to resident DJs. Dress to impress.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, from 8pm, Dhs1900 adults, Dhs1200 teens (12 to 17 years), Dhs950 children (six to 11 years). Tel: (0)2 407 1234. @parkhyattad

Park Rotana

Sparkling celebrations await at Park Rotana this New Year’s Eve. Enjoy a night under the stars with live performances by The International Playboys and DJ Brent Anthony. Feast on an extravagant buffet, including oysters, seafood, sushi, and grills, with a variety of drink stations to keep the party going.

Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 3am (food served until midnight), Dhs549 house, Dhs649 premium. Tel: (0)2 657 3335. rotanatimes.com/parkrotana

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal

Ring in the New Year with a glittering gala dinner at Giornotte, complete with a gourmet buffet featuring tapas, ceviche, sushi, sashimi, foie gras, and an oyster and seafood bar. Guests can enjoy live entertainment and a dazzling fireworks display over the Grand Canal at midnight.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, 7pm to 1am, Dhs950 soft, Dhs1,150 house, Dhs1,350 premium. Tel: (0)2 818 8888. ritzcarlton.com

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Bid farewell to 2024 at Aqua’s family-friendly gala dinner, featuring a lavish buffet and live entertainment. Guests of all ages can enjoy an exceptional dining experience in a vibrant atmosphere, with gourmet food and festive music creating a memorable night for everyone. For those who want to continue the celebration, head over to Glo’s Masquerade Ball.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, 7.30pm to midnight, Dhs1,150 house, Dhs1,350 Champagne. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com/abudhabi

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Ring in 2025 at with a New Year’s Eve disco gala dinner. Enjoy a cocktail party with live music, followed by a gala dinner and soulful performances, including belly dancers and disco-themed acts. Highlights include Carlton J. Smith’s live show, a midnight toast, and a lively after-party with house music. Kids can join the Rixy Kids Club for fun-filled activities, including magic shows, inflatables, and a mini disco.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, 6.30pm to 3am, Dhs2,750 per person. Tel: (0)2 492 2222. @rixospremiumsaadiyat

SAL Saadiyat Island

Enjoy a magical New Year’s Eve at this chic beach club with an infinity pool and Mediterranean restaurant. Indulge in exquisite flavors, live music, and a sparkling ambiance.

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs1,000 soft, Dhs1,200 house, Dhs1,500 bubbly, Dhs400 children six to 11 years, under-fives free. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. jumeirah.com

Shang Palace

Taste authentic Chinese delicacies at Shang Palace this NYE. Enjoy a curated set menu with hand-crafted flavours by master chef QiguoSu along with season-inspired beverages.

Shangri-La Abu Dhabi, 7.30pm to 12.30am, Dhs688 soft, Dhs938 house, Dhs1,138 premium. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @shangrilaabudhabi

Sontaya

A set menu of Asian delicacies at Sontaya served alongside live entertainment is what to expect this NYE. As the clock strikes midnight, raise your glass to an exciting year ahead with an awe-inspiring fireworks display.

St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, 8pm to midnight, Dhs700 soft (outdoors), Dhs800 house (outdoors), Dhs600 soft (indoors), Dhs700 house (indoors), Dhs250 for children. Tel: (0)2 498 8443. sontayaabudhabi.com

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

At Villa Toscana, a sumptuous five-course, sharing-style feast, has been perfectly crafted to celebrate the season, beginning with a succulent welcome snack and festive starters, including mouthwatering pan-seared scallops. Rich rigatoni follows, leading to an indulgent main course of either Wagyu tenderloin or Chilean sea bass, before concluding with the luxurious Gianduia Bavarian. For those dining alfresco, a magical evening unfolds under the stars as the clock nears midnight.

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 12.30amd, Dhs550 soft, Dhs850 house. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. villatoscana-abudhabi.com/

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Commemorate NYE with elegance at Terra Secca, dining under a canopy of stars. Enjoy a beautifully curated buffet with culinary stations and desserts, accompanied by a live band, DJ, and live entertainment.

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, 8pm to 1am, Dhs750 soft, Dhs1,000 house, Dhs375 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)2 204 444. @alwathbahotel

The WB™ Abu Dhabi

Welcome 2025 in style at The Overlook, the rooftop lounge at The WB™ Abu Dhabi, offering a prime spot to take in the dazzling views of Yas Island. Guests can enjoy an array of gourmet dishes and unlimited drinks.

The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, 8.30pm to 12.30am, Dhs250 soft, Dhs450 premium, Dhs699 bubbly. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi

Yas Links Abu Dhabi

Starting at 9pm on The Lawns, guests are invited to dress in their best and revel in an evening of live entertainment, dancing, and all-night free-flowing drinks. Live cooking stations will serve freshly prepared culinary delights before a fireworks display lights up the sky at midnight.

Yas Links Abu Dhabi, from 9pm, Dhs599 soft (sunset terrace), Dhs960 sparkling (sunset terrace). Tel: (0)2 404 3077. @yaslinksad