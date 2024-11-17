Ring in 2025 with gala dinners, camping under the stars, and record breaking fireworks…

Can’t make it to the North Pole? Then why not head to the Northern Emirates, where celebrations feature dazzling fireworks, gala dinners, and activities for all ages.

These are the best places to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2024 in Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

Anantara Mina Al Arab Resort

This new Ras Al Khaimah resort will present a grand gala on the beach on December 31. Think caviar, foie gras, and lobster on the menu, paired with free-flowing Champagne and live music.

Anantara Mina Al Arab, 8pm to 1am, Dhs3,000 adults, Dhs1,500 children five to 12, under-fours free. Tel: (0)7 204 2222. anantara.com

Double Tree by Hilton Resort & Spa, Marjan Island

Dress in white for an unforgettable evening starting with a welcome reception and a lavish buffet of international cuisines, live cooking stations, decadent desserts, and crafted cocktails. As the night unfolds, enjoy live DJs, dancers, and thrilling fire performances. Join the grand countdown with a glass of sparkling wine before marveling at a fireworks display over the water.

Double Tree by Hilton Resort & Spa, Marjan Island, 7pm to 1am, Dhs999. Tel: (0)7 203 0104. @doubletreemarjanisland

Longbeach Campground

Book an overnight stay in any of the glamping tents, starting from Dhs1,640, and you’ll experience an array of activities for adults and kids designed to enhance your celebration. Expect a BBQ beachside dinner, live DJ music, bonfire fun and a countdown on the beach. Take advantage of a 15 per cent discount when you book through Longbeach’s official website or book your spot for only the evening for Dhs399 per adult and Dhs199 for children below 12 years old.

Longbeach Campground, from Dhs399 adults, Dhs199 children. Tel: (600) 566 600. bmhotelsresorts.com

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah

Usher in 2025 with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, featuring an evening of elegance, exceptional cuisine, and live entertainment.

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah, from 8pm, Dhs1,700 per person. Tel: (0)6 504 4888. oberoihotels.com

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah

Expect an epic Gala Dinner under the stars with front row seats to the record-breaking Ras Al Khaimah firework display. Enjoy smoked meats and marinated seafood from live barbecue stations, a huge dessert bar and an extensive five hours free-flowing drinks menu alongside live entertainment.

Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, 7pm to 2am, Dhs850 soft, Dhs1,050 house, Dhs525 children six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)50 419 4908. radissonhotels.com