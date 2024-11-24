Sponsored: Get your reservations in for its opening on November 26…

A new dining experience is opening at the Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites perched on the 52nd floor. It will be home to two exceptional venues, the reimagined Observatory Lounge and Prime52 Steakhouse.

Over the summer, Observatory Lounge has had a makeover, now bragging a fresh modern twist with panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah.

Prime 52 Steakhouse is a sister restaurant to the acclaimed award-winning Prime68 at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai. The upscale steakhouse promises expertly cooked cuts and signature sides.

The two restaurants are nestled side by side at Level52, allowing guests to enjoy two refined culinary experiences in one night. You can begin your evening with an elegant aperitif at the Lounge, then effortlessly move to Prime52 for your dining experience.

Unmissable deals

Every Wednesday, ladies can enjoy Femme Fusion at Observatory Lounge, a night with free flowing house beverages and delicious bites for two hours from 6pm to 1am. For ladies, it’s Dhs195 and gents can enjoy the same deal for Dhs295.

There’s also Beef and Bourbon Night at Prime52, a special gentleman’s night taking place every Wednesday from 6pm to 11pm, where gents can enjoy a chef’s selection steak with a bottle of red wine for Dhs395.

On Tuesday, you can treat yourself to a marbled Tomahawk steak with a Caesar salad to start, plus a glass of wine for two for Dhs695 for two at Prime52. Tomahawk Tuesday is available every Tuesday, from 6pm to 11pm.

On Thursday, head on over with your partner for Date Night Thursdays, where you can enjoy a three-course dinner with bubble for just Dhs595 per couple at Prime52. Available every Thursday from 7pm to 11pm.

For sips, you can enjoy signature cocktails and handpicked beverages from Dhs33 from 4pm to 7pm from Sunday to Friday at Observatory Lounge.

Level 52 set to open on November 26, 2024, so get those reservations in. Call 04 319 4000 or email the team on eatatharbour@marriott.com

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, opens Nov 26, Observatory Lounge, daily 12pm to 1am, Prime52 daily 6pm t0 12am. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. marriott.com