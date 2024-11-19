A little festive treat every day of the week…

The festive season may be all about giving, but that shouldn’t mean not treating yourself too. And what’s better than a gift that keeps on giving every day of the month?

Here’s our pick of the best advent calendars available in the UAE.

Charlotte Tilbury

Fans of cult beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury will be delighted to know the brand’s staple-packed advent calendar is now available in the UAE – both in Beauty Wonderland stores and on the official regional website. This one may only have 12 doors, but perfectly packaged inside each of the dozen diamond chest drawers you’ll find full sized Charlotte Tilbury favourites, including the beauty light wand, happikiss lipstick gloss bal and lip oil. Behind the beautiful chest drawers are also travel-sized versions of the flawless setting spray, push up lashes mascara, glow toner, and of course – Magic Cream.

Dhs1,100. ae.charlottetilbury.com

MMI

While it may only have 12 doors, the MMI Christmas Advent Calendar is here to keep you merry and bright in the final lead-up to Christmas. The ‘Festive Wonderland’ has a mini alcohol bottle neatly boxed behind each door, with gin, prosecco, wine, tequila, vodka and Champagne all included. Perfect for an evening tipple each night in the build up to the big day.

Dhs299. mmihomedelivery.ae

Jo Malone

Get in the fabulously festive spirit with Jo Malone’s advent calendar, available in the UAE via Ounass. There are 25 days of neatly wrapped scented surprises behind each of the beautifully designed doors, from seasonal colognes to miniature candles, bath and body signatures and more.

Dhs1,760. ounass.ae

Bateel

Bateel’s Christmas range has now dropped, and from dates to chocolates, there are some lovely boxes perfect for gifting season. If you’re treating yourself, go for their smart green advent calendar, stocked with 24 drawers of indulgent chocolates.

Dhs315, bateel.com

Sephora

Sephora is an emporium of all things beauty, stocking a range of globally renowned as well as more niche brands for skincare, haircare, fragrance and more. This festive season, they have two advent calendars of their own Sephora Collection range, both stocked with 24 beauty buys to unwrap each day in the lead-up to Christmas. The Moving Lights standard advent calendar is priced at Dhs295, and features face masks, an eye cream, nail polishes and hair accessories to name but a few. The Moving Lights premium advent calendar, priced at Dhs500, has a value of over Dhs1,100, and features items including brow gel, mascara, face masks and more.

Dhs295 to Dhs500. sephora.ae

ESPA

To counteract the stress of silly season, treat yourself to ESPA’s advent calendar, featuring 25 products to nourish the mind, body and spirit. This renowned wellbeing brand’s advent calendar comes with an array of invigorating cleansers, nourishing creams, and rich essential oils. From skincare favourites like their serum, cleanser and cleansing oil to hand creams and candles, it’s designed to help keep you zen this season.

Dhs788. lookfantastic.ae

Look Fantastic Ladies Advent Calendar

The 2024 Look Fantastic advent calendar has already been released, with a pre-order available now for delivery from October 31. The 25-window calendar is filled with 27 fabulous beauty treats, including 13 full-sized products, worth over Dhs2,650. Treat yourself to products including a full sized ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, Medik8 Press and Glow Tonic (200ml) Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Palette (14 shades), and the ICONIC London Prep-Set-Glow Spray.

Dhs610. lookfantastic.ae

Look Fantastic Men’s Advent Calendar

Look Fantastic’s ladies advent calendar is always a sellout, but did you know they also do one for the guys? Treat the important man in your life to 25 brilliant beauty buys to leave them feeling pampered this festive season. Packed with 25 grooming essentials, 13 of which are full-size, the products from brands like Molton Brown, Bulldog and Elemis are worth over Dhs1,900. Pre-order now for release on October 31.

Dhs590. lookfantastic.ae

Lush

Lush has unveiled its designs for not one – but two – advent calendars for 2024. The reusable advent calendars, made from recycled cardboard, are available to pre-order now for delivery in the last week of October, and both feature 25 vegan products from different ranges, including classic best sellers, Christmas retro products and gift-exclusive products. The Lush Advent Calendar is priced at Dhs995 and the 29 High Street Advent Calendar will cost you Dhs695.

From Dhs695. lush.com

Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing’s popular advent calendar is back for 2024, bringing with it 24 days of beauty treats to keep you feeling merry and bright up until the big day. From lashes to lipsticks, hair accessories to skincare, it’s got Dhs1,000 worth of products all wrapped up for just Dhs330.

Dhs330. prettylittlething.ae