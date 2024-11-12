Here's how you can get to Global Village Dubai for just Dhs10

Global Village calls…

Global Village has opened its doors once again for a brand new season and if you really want to go but are not sure how to get there, we got you covered. If you didn’t know already, Dubai’s Road Transport Authority (RTA) has ensured that the family fun destination is accessible with a public bus service – remaining open for seven months closing on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Where do I hop on board?

The operational network of the services features four routes connecting the village to different parts of the city.

Route 102, which departs from Rashidiya Bus Station will rotate at intervals of 60 minutes. Route 103 departs from Al Ittihad Bus Station every 40 minutes, while Route 104 commences from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station every 60 minutes. Finally, Route 106 sets off from the Mall of the Emirates Bus Station to Global Village, running every 60 minutes.

The service runs from 3.15pm to 11.15pm daily, with 30 minutes of travel time.

If you’re bringing your car, head down the E311 where there is a designated Global Village exit that we’re sure your GPS won’t allow you to miss.

Going on year 29…

Each season, the attraction receives millions of visitors – both visitors and residents alike, who fall in love with the park’s vibrant atmosphere, shows, food stalls, and unique shopping opportunities. In the past season, Global Village UAE achieved a new record as the park welcomed a whopping 10 million visitors.

For more information on everything that’s going down at the new season, including the low down on all the attractions, tickets and more, check out our guide here. To learn more about all the exciting new things being introduced this season, read here.