As announced by the United Arab Emirates Cabinet…

If you’re planning a quick getaway or making travel plans with loved ones for the last quarter of 2024, you’re probably wondering if there are any public holidays left in 2024.

The quick answer is…. yes. And it’s the last one of 2024 before we step into 2025. But we’ve shared the possible holidays in the new year below for you, too. You’re welcome.

Here are all the UAE public holidays remaining in 2024

Commemoration Day and Union Day

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1. In 2024, this is a Sunday.

However, after this, the UAE celebrates Union Day, more commonly known as National Day, which falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Monday and Tuesday. This means it will be a long four-day break for those of us who normally have Saturday and Sunday off.

After this, the only next holiday we will have to look forward to is in 2025. As has been the tradition in recent years, Wednesday, January 1, 2025, will be a holiday so everyone can celebrate the New Year.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the official holiday announcement, which is usually released a week or so before the holiday.

Hello, 2025…

We have three months to go for 2025, and an article by Gulf News has already revealed the UAE public and private sector holidays for 2025.

As usual, we will kick off 2025 with a holiday on January 1. It’s a Wednesday, which means we will all enjoy a good mid-week day off.

Post this, it’s a bit of a wait until after Ramadan when we will celebrate Eid Al Fitr from Shawwal 1 to 3 (moon sighting dependent). Then it’s Arafat Day (Dhu Al Hijjah 9) and three further days for Eid Al Adha (Dhu Al Hijjah 10 to 12). Post this, there’s Islamic New Year on Muharram 1, Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday on Rabi Al Awwal 12 and UAE National Day in December 2025. Read more here.

Remember, stay tuned for the official announcement…

Images: Getty Images