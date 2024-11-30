fbpx
UAE announces petrol prices for December 2024

And it’s good news…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the petrol prices in the UAE have decreased for December 2024.

From November 1, 2024, Super 98 will decrease from Dhs2.74 per litre to Dhs2.61 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.50 per litre in November down from Dhs2.63 in November.

The cost of Diesel will slightly increase in December, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.68 per litre, from Dhs2.67.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2024 to December 2024:

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34

June: Dhs3.14

July: Dhs2.99

August: Dhs3.05

September: Dhs2.90

October: Dhs2.66

November: Dhs2.74

December: Dhs2.61

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting UAE fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

Images: Getty Images 

