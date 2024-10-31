fbpx
UAE announces increase in petrol prices for November 2024

1 hour ago

Here’s how much you’ll pay at the pump next month…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have increased for November 2024.

From November 1, 2024, Super 98 will increase from Dhs2.66 per litre to Dhs2.74 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.63 per litre in November up from Dhs2.54 in October 2024.

The cost of Diesel will also increase in November 2024, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.67 per litre, from Dhs2.60.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2024 to November 2024:

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34

June: Dhs3.14

July: Dhs2.99

August: Dhs3.05

September: Dhs2.90

October: Dhs2.66

November: Dhs2.74

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting UAE fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

Images: Getty Images 

UAE announces increase in petrol prices for November 2024
