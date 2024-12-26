A little party never killed nobody…

Dust off your feathers and get ready to don your sequins, a roaring twenties party restaurant is coming to Dubai. Known and loved in Barcelona for its incredible dinner shows inspired by the Great Gatsby, Gatsby is set to open in Dubai this Saturday December 28.

Gatsby Dubai invites guests to enjoy a sultry dinner show experience, followed by dancing into the early hours in a club-like environment.

Promising to ‘redefine opulence’, Gatsby Dubai will bring a glamorous new dinner and a show experience to the city. When it does open this weekend, diners can look forward to dining on dishes such as seared duck foie gras, wagyu ravioli, dry aged Porterhouse steak, and an Instagrammable cherry sphere dessert.

But of course, this glamorous new restaurant is all about the entertainment, and if the Barcelona original is anything to go by, we can’t wait to see the roster of live acts that come to the Dubai iteration. We’ve got high hopes for show-stopping costumes with a 1920s glamour, singing, dancing, and some wow-worthy theatrical acts, too.

Gatsby Dubai will be the latest in a string of restaurants to open on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, where you’ll already find Leña, Signor Sassi, Chez Wam, and Tresind Studio at the St Regis Gardens side. Most recently another dinner and a show concept, Aretha, debuted on the St Regis Gardens side, while Three Cuts, a sleek steakhouse, is now welcoming diners on the Rooftop West.

Gatsby Dubai, Rooftop West, Nakheel Mall, opening Saturday December 28. @gatsby_dxb

Images: Supplied