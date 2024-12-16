Sponsored: Unlimited food, drinks, and festive cheer await…

If you’re on the lookout for an affordable offer for Christmas and New Year’s, look no further than Buffalo Wings & Rings. The ever-popular restaurant is offering up a pocket-friendly deal with all the delicious Buffalo Wings & Rings dishes.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

If all you want for Christmas is some delicious food you can eat until you’ve eaten yourself silly and some festive cheer, the Christmas Eve brunch and Christmas Day brunch at Buffalo Wings & Rings is the place to be. Expect Christmas carols, which will add an extra sparkle to your experience.

On Christmas Eve, brunch is from 8pm to 11pm, while you have two options for Christmas Day, 3pm to 6pm, and 8pm to 11pm.

For just soft drinks with your chicken wings, onion rings, and the very many other popular dishes, it’s Dhs119. If you’re pairing your meals with house drinks, it will be Dhs199.

Want a discount? Make sure you download the My Buffalo App to get an exclusive discount. All you have to do is present your unique Member ID. With the app, you will pay Dhs99 for the soft package and Dhs169 for the house package.

New Year’s Eve

DIFC

Buffalo Wings & Rings offers up a grand spot where you can enjoy laid-back vibes while still being in the heart of the action (aka, a perfect spot to watch the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks).

For those premium Burj views, it will be Dhs499, for a space outdoors, it’s Dhs399 and for a spot indoors where it’s all cozy and warm, it’s Dhs299.

Every package includes unlimited food and drinks from 8pm until midnight with free parking all night long.

JLT

If you want to avoid the Downtown Dubai crowds, the JLT branch offers up a relaxed vibe. You will still get the great unlimited good and drinks package, so you’re not losing out. The standard package is Dhs199, and the premium package is Dhs299. The fun begins at 8pm until midnight.

Make your bookings on ae.bwr-intl.com, or call the DIFC team on 04 359 6900 and the JLT team on 04 321 6112.

@buffalodubai