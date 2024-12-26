Say ‘Yeah’ to yet another weekend of super hits…

With a slew of exciting concerts already announced for Abu Dhabi for 2025, your social diary is going to be packed to the gills with yet another announcement: Club Social will return to Etihad Park from April 18 to 20.

Top names that will feature at the festival include several established sensations that have dominated the charts over decades, including R’n’B superstar Usher, hitmakers Snow Patrol, Raye, The Kooks and London Grammar, to bring you a whole weekend of nostalgia-inducing performances that will roll back the years and shake up memories from way back when.

So get set to look on your shelves, under your bed, in a shoebox, in your garage, or wherever else those old records have been stashed away, so you can get a head start on the big gig.

Kicking things off on April 18 will be Brighton-based The Kooks, who will bring a two-decade strong catalogue of hits including Naive and She Moves in Her Own Way, before making way for the nostalgia-inducing, feel good, and sometimes tear duct-stimulating sounds of Snow Patrol, who we’re positive will perform hits such as Run and Chasing Cars. The next evening, R’n’B legend Usher will take centre stage, belting out dance anthems such as Yeah and DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love. Finally, UK dance-pop star Raye and indie pop group London Grammar will close things out on April 20.

Snow Patrol

Club Social will return for its fourth edition in 2025, taking over Etihad Park for three whole days. The venue has hosted some of the biggest names on the planet of late, including rap legend Eminem and pop rockers Maroon 5 as part of the YaSalam After Race Concerts during the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend. The event is slated to be celebration of feel good sounds, with popular genres such as pop, rock, alternative and indie all set to ring through the air on Yas.

Since you’re already wondering how to get your mitts on tickets and things, we can tell you it’s a great idea to pre-register on clubsocial.ae for ticket info and new artist announcements that will be coming your way in a matter of weeks.

Tickets

Single day tickets are priced at Dhs295 for Friday and Sunday, and Dhs395 on Saturday, which gets you general admission access. If you want to upgrade to Golden Circle, which is closest to the stage, expect to pay Dhs595 per day. There’s also an option to upgrade to a weekend pass – getting you access to all three days – for Dhs845 for general admission and Dhs1,495 for golden circle.

Club Social, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 18 to 20, tickets available January 2025 from Dhs295. clubsocial.ae