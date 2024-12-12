A speakeasy with a regal edge arrives at one of the city’s most iconic hotels…

FIVE Palm Jumeirah is known and loved as the city’s premier party spot, with its beach festivals, party brunches and ladies’ day deals. And now there’s one more reason to revisit this hedonistic hotel, with the arrival of Jade, a cool new speakeasy bar.

Tucked inside the resort’s popular Chinese restaurant Maiden Shanghai on the second floor, dimly lit and sultry Jade is an ode to the roaring 20s of China, and the post-prohibition era glamour oozes from the intimate bar. An opulent twist on the traditional teahouse, it’s cosy and inviting, and feels like the kind of space you head to for one drink and end up staying into the early hours. There’s detailing everywhere, from the warmly lit lanterns that hang from the ceiling, to the gold accents along the bar that add a regal touch to the whole space.

While you’re likely to come here for the innovative cocktails, sampling your way through the menu is something that shouldn’t be missed. Whether you’re enjoying the freshly steamed dim sum or grazing through the bar bites, you can expect the punchy flavours you’d expect of a FIVE Palm Jumeirah venue.

Whether you’re here for pre-dinner drinks or late night sips, it will all be served up against the backdrop of Asian-inspired tech house tunes.

So, that’s your next night out, sorted…

Jade, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 7pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com