Sponsored: Dine with gourmet eats and scenic views

Whether you’re a budding golfer, a seasoned pro at taking a swing on the green, or just a casual fan of quality food and drink with breathtaking views, you’ve come to the right place at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club’s Hawksbill Restaurant.

Step into the charms of this brilliant new eat, where a diverse menu with a gourmet touch ensures your tastes will be catered to, no matter what cuisine and flavours you lean towards. Relax, sit back, and enjoy the views of endless golfing green designed by Gary Player in the heart of the region’s most beautiful beach locale, or grab a seat indoors – either way, you’ll feel at home here.

Images: supplied

Much like a fun round of golf, relaxation is the name of the game here with easy to pick, yet diverse options leading the way on their menu. If you’re heading over for a longer, more elaborate brunch spread, their a la carte is priced at only Dhs180 for the soft package and Dhs250 for the house package, with an array of amazing eats guaranteed to be the highlight of your day. There’s also the exciting Eden Garden brunch, at Dhs190 with soft drinks and Dhs290 with a great round of house beverages, while little ones dine for Dhs99.

Seal the deal in style at their affordable yet flavour-packed business lunch, priced at Dhs109 for two courses or Dhs139 for three courses, ideal for that mid-day recharge with a soft beverage. And Saturdays mean succulent steaks at Hawksbill restaurant, where at Dhs159, their steak night is a steal and will have you filling up on juicy cuts in the company of friends and family.

Hawksbill Restaurant, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 11pm daily. @hawksbill.sbgc