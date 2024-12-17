Capital dining options are headed our way…

Dining out in Abu Dhabi is always a delight, especially when we have so many global cuisines right on our doorstep. But as the city is ever changing, so is its culinary landscape, with a host of new foodie experiences to look forward to in the coming months.

Here are 5 new restaurants opening soon in Abu Dhabi.

Mezzaluna

From New York via Istanbul comes Mezzaluna, an Italian restaurant with a four decade legacy. Set to open in January at Yas Mall, it promises a warm, quintessential Italian experience when it opens early next year. Designed to resemble a cosy trattoria, expect earthy tones, wooden accents and handmade ceramics, with tables neatly arranged to encourage social dining. The restaurant is famed for its pizzas, and its signature 48-hour fermented dough base, that create some of the lightest, airiest pizza bases you’ve ever crunched your way through. As well as pizzas, Mezzaluna’s Gran Mamma cakes will be must-tries for those with a sweet tooth.

Mezzaluna, Yas Mall, Yas Island, opening January 2025. @mezzaluna.ae

Sushisamba

Renowned for its Insta-breaking decor, jaw-dropping views and menu of *chef kiss* Japanese, Peruvian fusion dishes, Sushisamba is coming to Abu Dhabi later this year. Bringing a slice of fine, fun-dining excellence to Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, it will be located on Podium 1 level, replacing VaKaVa, and will invite diners to enjoy dining both in the vibrant indoor restaurant as well as on the terrace. On the first floor, guests will find a restaurant and a terrace, while a second floor will house a private dining room, bar, an infamous Sambaroom terrace offering a beautiful sea views. Although there might not be the same wow-worthy views from the sky as Dubai’s 51st floor outpost, this beautiful restaurant’s alfresco space promises oh-so-pretty views of the surrounding water.

Sushisamba Abu Dhabi, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, opening December. sushisambaabudhabi.com

3 Fils

Chopsticks at the ready, Abu Dhabi. Dubai’s popular Japanese restaurant, 3 Fils, is set to open in the stunning Abu Dhabi EDITION in Al Bateen Marina later this year. The independently-owned, unlicensed, flip-flop-friendly, no-reservations spot is known for its moreish Asian small plates, fresh seafood and sushi, and the must-try Wagyu burger. Making its way all the way from Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, 3 Fils Abu Dhabi will be span over three floors, featuring two terraces with breathtaking views of the marina and Arabian Gulf.

3 Fils, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, opening late 2024. @3.fils

Isabel Mayfair

Classy London-born culinary brand, Isabel Mayfair is about to set up shop at Abu Dhabi’s The Galleria Al Maryah Island by the end of the year, which means you’ll soon be able to enjoy a brilliant blend of Mediterranean cuisine and European elegance under one roof, right here in the UAE capital. The 1930s inspired original in London has hosted some big names from the world of entertainment, including Sienna Miller, Michael Fassbender and Robert Pattinson, so we can’t wait to see who we spot dining at the new opening in Abu Dhabi.

Isabel, The Galleria Al Maryah, Abu Dhabi, opening soon. @isabelmayfair

The Flame

A sleek new steakhouse will make its way to Abu Dhabi later this year, and it’s coming to one of Abu Dhabi’s most instantly recognisable addresses. Gearing up to open inside the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is The Flame, an Argentinian steakhouse that fuses prime cuts with Argentinian and Portuguese flavours. Live cooking stations will add to the flare, as will a palette of dark woods and warm lighting.

The Flame, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, opening soon. @rixosmarinaabudhabi