Thanks to an amazing earlybird discount…

Taking place in 2025 between January 16 and 19, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic is one of the best-loved events in the whole of the tightly packed Dubai sporting calendar.

It’s partly because it attracts the world’s finest golfers, and provides opportunities to get within putting distance of them as they navigate the rolling fairways of Emirates Golf Club. Players like Rory McIlroy who is returning to the course to defend his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title in 2025, if he wins, it’ll be his third successive victory and fifth throughout his career.

But it’s not just the golf that makes this long weekend such a firm and perennial favourite with residents and overseas fans. Tournament Town, the event’s lively leisure village will return for 2025 and its promising to be bigger and better than ever.

Tournament Town sets up a bustling, fun, free, alfresco entertainment space for the whole family, with live music and exhilarating performances throughout. There are skills challenges, roaming circus acts, magicians, a kids’ disco, caricature artists and a dizzying range of local-favourite F&B. Plus there are big screens throughout the fan village, so you won’t have to miss a single chip, thwack, putt, bogey or speculative piece of approach play from the on-course action.

Basic entrance is free, though you will have to sign up in advance to secure those tickets (and they move pretty quickly). You can grab yours at dubaidesertclassic.com.

Above par hospitality

But if you fancy doing the golf in a slightly more, ahem, fancy way – there’s an outstanding earlybird deal on a very special hospitality package.

The Social on Sixteen is a premium ticket that includes four-hours (midday to 4pm) of free-flow beverages, and a choice of premium casual dining options. Overlooking the iconic 16th green, your privileged vantage point comes complete with relaxed deck and garden seating. The price for all of this, just Dhs650 for the limited earlybird package.

We’re not sure who needs to hear this but, *hint hint* this would – completely hypothetically – make a great Christmas present for any true golf fan. Maybe an early Father’s or Mother’s Day gift, birthday present or a ‘just because I love you’ gesture.

There are other hospitality packages too, including options that give you access to the famous Dallah rooftop lounge with 360º views over the action with premium food and beverages available throughout the day. Prices start at Dhs2,000 per day.

You can book these options and more on the dubaidesertclassic.com website.

Emirates Golf Club, January 16 to 19, 2025. dubaidesertclassic.com

Images: Archive