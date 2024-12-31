Starting the new year off on an even keel…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the petrol and diesel prices in the UAE will remained the same for January 2025.

From Janurary 1, 2025, Super 98 will stay at Dhs2.61 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will remain priced at Dhs2.50 per litre in Jan.

The January 2025 cost of Diesel stays at Dhs2.68 per litre.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2024 to December 2024:

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34

June: Dhs3.14

July: Dhs2.99

August: Dhs3.05

September: Dhs2.90

October: Dhs2.66

November: Dhs2.74

December: Dhs2.61

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting UAE fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.