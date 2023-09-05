The chic fitness studio offers reformer pilates, yoga, deep stretch, and strength…

Ladies and gents, say hello to DIFC’s new fitness and reformer pilates studio, Reform Athletica.

Reform Athletica was first founded in Jumeirah back in 2018 and has since been providing Dubai’s fitness enthusiasts with their brow-sweating, leg-shaking workouts. Known for their fun-yet-challenging workouts in a homely, welcoming environment, the boutique studio has now opened its second branch in the prestigious ICD Brookfield Place.

3 of 12

The art-filled space features two large multifunction studios, private training rooms, a café serving fresh coffee and smoothies, and changing facilities.

The enthusiastic trainers will guide men and women of all fitness levels through the tough but undeniably fun workout. Choose from six different classes including their signature pilates, inspired by Reform Method and Microform, HIIT classes, Kettlebells and TRX, deep stretch, Vinyasa yoga, and more.

SEE ALSO: The best reformer pilates studios in Dubai

Classes have limited spaces of 10 to 12 people per class making it it a personalised and exclusive experience.

First-timers can get a three-class taster package for pilates for just Dhs238, a single class is priced at Dhs143, five classes for Dhs643, or 10 classes for Dhs1,238. At the moment, the ICD branch is offering a special ICD Founders package whereby the first 100 buyers will receive 30 classes for Dhs3,000.

You will find Reform Athletica on the second floor of ICD Brookfield Place, where the studio overlooks the Summer Garden.

Reform Athletica, second-floor ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai. Tel:(0)4-323-3670. reformathletica.com

Images: Supplied