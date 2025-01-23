A true celebration of culture and entertainment is on the way…

If you’re a fan of neo-culture, streetwear, art, street food, and sports, we have good news for you.

If you’re not a fan (yet), get set to become one – because BRED Abu Dhabi is back in the capital for a third time, from April 23 to 27.

The five-day celebration, presented by Hypebeast, is set to take over Yas Island once again, and will showcase the region’s neo-culture through music, fashion, sports, and art rooted in Arab identity. This year’s edition will be highlighted by the release of Hena, an exclusive track featuring regional hip hop artists including The Synaptik, Asayel, and Karim Osama.

To sum it up, this year’s edition of the festival will become a platform for emerging artists, giving them a stellar platform to showcase their talent.

But more on the talent. The Synaptik is a Palestinian-Jordanian artist who has redefined Arabic rap with his distinctive voice and powerful lyrics, across themes involving mental health, migration, and social inequality, while Saudi rapper, singer and songwriter Asayel will blend rap, R&B, and pop, drawing on her cultural heritage. Karim Osama is an Egyptian rapper, lyricist, and music producer, who blends rap, electro and Egyptian pop music.

The story so far…

The 2024 edition of Abu Dhabi hosted leading stars from the global music scene including Don Toliver, Ty Dolla Sign and Metro Boomin.

BRED Abu Dhabi has been created to to celebrate the region’s diverse collection of cultures and highlight the influence of neo-culture on music, fashion, sports, and art, with its one-of-a-kind programming celebrating hip-hop music, streetwear, art, and street food, so participants and visitors can foster a culture of creative expression and meaningful connection.

BREd Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 23 to 27. @bredabudhabi