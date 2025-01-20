Take a look at which one topped the board…

Sheikh Hamdan has announced the list of the best government entities for 2024. The entities are rated across three areas, customer happiness, mystery shopper happiness and employee happiness and it has been revealed that the average happiness rating for each entity for 2024 is 90 per cent or higher.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has approved the results of the 2024 Customer, Employee and Mystery Shopper Happiness Study. This study is an annual event and is judged on various factors throughout the customer journey.

For customer happiness, Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has topped the board with a score of 98.75 per cent, second for customer happiness in 2024 is Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) at 97.01 per cent rating and Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) is third at 96.99 per cent.

Those who also scored over 90 per cent in customer happiness are the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

I have approved the results of the 2024 Customer and Employee Happiness Indices and the Mystery Shopper Survey. I have also directed the Dubai Government Excellence Programme (DGEP) team to design and implement a comprehensive mechanism to integrate employee and customer… pic.twitter.com/K9hpxvwKv1 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 18, 2025

MBHRE also topped the employee happiness score with 96.7 per cent. Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation (AWQAF DUBAI) is second with a rating of 96.2 per cent and third place was awarded to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFAD) with a score of 95.3 per cent.

Other government entities who received a score of 90 per cent or higher by their employees are Dubai Municipality, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council.

These studies are a great way to encourage Dubai government entities to consistently strive for excellence for their customers and employees. We can see lots of initiatives in action to improve various areas in Dubai such as RTA’s projects to improve traffic.

Images: Getty