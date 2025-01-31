Sponsored: And it takes place in Abu Dhabi’s most treasured historical site…

Living in the UAE, one of the most fascinating things to learn about is Emirati culture and the best way to learn about it is to be completely immersed in it. For both local residents and international visitors, Al Hosn Festival is the perfect way to experience the culture firsthand, taking place in a significantly historical site at Qasr Al Hosn, a site that encapsulates the development of the city. This is where the Abu Dhabi story began.

The festival will allow visitors to have a true authentic experience of Emirati traditions, where you’ll be completely immersed in the full culture, including food, hospitality, dress, customs, performances, and crafts. Visit the souks and take a look at the products of local suppliers, and appreciate the care and passion gone into each item.

Taste the incredible food and carefully made dishes that embody the flavour and spices of the UAE. Whether it’s just a coffee and a snack or something heavier, you’ll be sure to feel the passion that goes into every bite.

The performances throughout the festival are sure to blow you away with the true heritage that lies within. There will be upcoming local musicians, charismatic storytellers or traditional singers that will mesmerise you with their harmonies. Dramatic shadows play across the walls of Qasr Al Hosn as mounted knights ride into view chanting poetry in rhythm with their horses’ hooves. These victorious warriors are performing Al Tcholeeb – an art form with deep historic roots, which is at the heart of this rousing show, created in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police Cavalry.

The festival brings together diverse communities and fosters deep connections with the past and future of Abu Dhabi.

It’s also a place to bring the whole family to experience as there are lots of children’s workshops so they can partake in the culture as much as anyone. There are interactive exhibitions, art exhibits and workshops too so no matter your interest, you’ll throughly enjoy it.

Tickets are Dhs35 for adults, Dhs15 for children ages 5-12. Entry is free for children under five, seniors (60+) and People of Determination. You can buy tickets here.

Al Hosn Festival, Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi, Jan 25 to Feb 9, 4pm to 11pm, @alhosnfestival

