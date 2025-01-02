In photos: Your best pictures of the New Year's Eve fireworks in the UAE
The UAE bought in 2025 in true style…
NYE celebrations were happening all over the UAE on New Year’s Eve, from the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Burj Al Arab in Dubai to the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi and Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.
We hit Instagram to share some of the most spectacular images of the night with you to help you relive some of the magic.
Here are your best clicks of the New Year’s Eve fireworks in the UAE
Dubai
1.
View this post on Instagram
2.
View this post on Instagram
3.
View this post on Instagram
4.
View this post on Instagram
5.
View this post on Instagram
6.
View this post on Instagram
7.
View this post on Instagram
8.
View this post on Instagram
9.
View this post on Instagram
10.
View this post on Instagram
11.
View this post on Instagram
12.
View this post on Instagram
13.
View this post on Instagram
Abu Dhabi
14.
View this post on Instagram
15.
View this post on Instagram
16.
View this post on Instagram
17.
View this post on Instagram
18.
View this post on Instagram
19.
View this post on Instagram
20.
View this post on Instagram
Ras Al Khaimah
21.
View this post on Instagram
22.
View this post on Instagram
Images: Instagram
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT