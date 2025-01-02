The UAE bought in 2025 in true style…

NYE celebrations were happening all over the UAE on New Year’s Eve, from the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Burj Al Arab in Dubai to the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi and Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

We hit Instagram to share some of the most spectacular images of the night with you to help you relive some of the magic.

Here are your best clicks of the New Year’s Eve fireworks in the UAE

Dubai

1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Abdou || Dubai (@dubai_memoz)

2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raihan Hamid (@raihanhamid_photography)

3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mustafa Alaydaroos (@emarati.83)

4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akhila Raju (@akhila_rajuu)

5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Abdou || Dubai (@dubai_memoz)

6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @its__4bdur__4x



7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sona (@mommastic)

8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ace Blond (@ace.blond)

9.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DocGelo (@iamdocgelo)

10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JmJosh Teng (@amorquotescape)

11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHIZER HAYAT (@khiz0435)

12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohannad Al Sayed مهند السيد (@msayed)

13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolas Durousseau (@nicolasdurousseau)

Abu Dhabi

14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineesh Pothera (@dineeshpothera)

15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinivas Velineni (@srinivas_velineni)

16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaher Darwish (@zaher_photography)

17.

18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafeek Hydros (@rafeekz_vlog)

19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moafak Alkhangy (@moafak_kh)

20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafeek Hydros (@rafeekz_vlog)

Ras Al Khaimah

21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Bin Hardan l محمد بن حردان (@m.bina7mad)

22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filter coffee • UGC Creator (@filter_coffee._)

Images: Instagram