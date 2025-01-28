Experience his magical mixes in a cool location…

Stalwart South African DJ Black Coffee is a regular in the UAE, performing at numerous festivals in Dubai. This February, however, the popular DJ is catching a flight to Abu Dhabi to perform at the stunning Louvre Abu Dhabi for Masquerave.

Now in its second edition, Black Coffee is set to bring his soulful beats and electrifying energy to the art museum on February 15, 2025. The rave takes place under the stunning dome, which, yes, for the night transforms into a one-of-a-kind vibrant dancefloor.

The South African DJ has been a pioneer of the kwaito genre, who has a signature jazzy blend of African beats with an ethereal kind of house music vibe. Black Coffee quickly became a regular feature on the global circuit and has released countless successful albums and singles. He has also worked alongside countless international artists and among his many accolades, and he was crowned Best International DJ at the 2015 BET Awards.

Expect to witness a musical night packed with rhythm, power, and legacy. The night is inspired by the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s latest temporary exhibition, Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power.

Early bird tickets for the night cost Dhs395, which will later increase to Dhs495. Tickets are limited, so don’t wait around to make your purchase. Do note that the venue will only be open for those over the age of 21. It begins at 10.30pm and goes on until 3am.

You can select masks (brought to life by the iconic Zak Ové) to wear, adding a dash of mystery to the night. How intriguing!

