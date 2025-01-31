Get ready to be dazzled…

Ever scrolled through the ‘Gram and seen those beautiful photos of Sharjah illuminated by colourful lights? No, it isn’t the works of AI, the photos are very much real and are a part of the Sharjah Light Festival which takes place annually during the winter season.

Now in its 14th year, the Sharjah Light Festival will start shining its lights on Wednesday, February 5 until February 23, 2025.

During the festival, facades of iconic cultural and tourist sites and landmarks in Sharjah will be illuminated in a snap-worthy, mesmerising art display created by renowned artists. Expect to see a celebration of creativity and heritage in the form of lights, colours and music at beloved landmarks.

Take a look at the video above for a sneak peak of what to expect.

This year, the dazzling festival takes place under the theme ‘Unity of Light’.

Now these landmarks are already quite stunning in their own way, but they will be further enhanced at the festival using an interplay of lights, music and a dynamic narrative articulating the emirate’s past, present and future aspirations.

At the moment, we don’t have a list of landmarks where the Sharjah Light Festival will take place, but we will keep you up to date when we find out.

Last year, the sites included General Souq – Al Hamriyah, University City Hall, Al Noor Mosque, Sharjah Mosque, Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah Fort, Kalba Clock Tower and more.

Excited to visit to snap up your own photo at the festival? Here are some tips…

We spoke to two popular photographers here in the UAE, @alphaspotting (Mo Azizi) and @tgfromdubai (Ihsan Salhia).

Ihsan Salhia highlights that it’s important to not go in and immediately start clicking photos. He said, ‘Keep in mind that the lights are moving and have patterns. It’s important to take your time, study the patterns and see how long it takes for them to move before you click the snap button.’

He added if one can afford it, get a fast lens where the iris can open wide to allow more light in – an F2.8 or better.

Another piece of equipment both photographers agreed on is a tripod adding it will help get a sharp image.

Mo Azizi also suggested a 1-second exposure or less and told us that bumping up the ISO is fine if needed. He also suggested a timer as it will help reduce any shaking, especially when taking a long exposure shot.

Most importantly, both photographers stressed the need to enjoy the show and have fun. As Mo Azizi, put it, ‘The Sharjah Light Festival is absolutely stunning. Don’t just stand there taking photos, as you will forget to admire the show for its beauty.’

