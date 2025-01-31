Take note…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the petrol and diesel prices in the UAE have increased for February 2025.

From February 1, 2025, Super 98 will cost Dhs2.74, an increase from Dhs2.61 per litre in January 2025. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.63 per litre, up from Dhs2.50 in January 2025.

As for diesel, the price in February 2025 will be Dhs2.82 up from Dhs2.68 per litre in January 2025.

Here are the petrol prices in the UAE for Super 98 from January 2024 to December 2024:

2025

January: Dhs2.61

February: Dhs2.74

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34

June: Dhs3.14

July: Dhs2.99

August: Dhs3.05

September: Dhs2.90

October: Dhs2.66

November: Dhs2.74

December: Dhs2.61

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting UAE fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

Featured image: Unsplash