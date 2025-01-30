Sponsored: Join an exclusive group on Abu Dhabi’s island of thrills…

Come be a part of an exclusive group of golfing enthusiasts, Abu Dhabi residents, sunset connoisseurs and just those that love to have a good time at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, with their wonderful membership packages that bring you a host of benefits.

Located in the heart of the serene Yas Acres residential community in Abu Dhabi, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club has been developed over acres of gorgeous green space for you to relax, unwind and create great memories. But fret not, if you’re not a seasoned golfer with a personal caddy looking to work on your handicap, that’s just fine – the club offers you plenty in terms of food and beverage, leisure and entertainment.

This social hub and community space has been developed with the vision of creating a unique lifestyle space on one of the most in-demand, attraction-laden destinations in the region and globally, and if you’re wondering what you can experience as a member of Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, keep reading, because we promise you’ll be impressed.

Enjoy unrivalled access to padel courts, train for a healthier you at their state-of-the-art gymnasium, take a refreshing lap or five in the swimming pool, improve your swing as you spend hours at their driving range, and bring the little ones over for a fun day out at the Little Acres Kids Club. That’s not all, there are also exclusive discounts that apply at their 9-hole floodlit golf course, and for when you’re famished after a day of fun and looking to dine at Roots Bar & Kitchen, their in-house eat.

At a glance…

Here’s everything that awaits when you become a member of Yas Acres Golf & Country Club. To begin, a Fry/Straka-designed 9-hole, 3700-yard course that invites you bring your A-game while you savour stunning views, and it features a ridgeline, a lake, and streams, ideal for golfers of all skills levels. Then there’s pool, gym and padel facilities, for those that want to enjoy the active life and recreational facilities. For the famished, there’s as many as three incredible dining outlets that are the ideal spot for refreshments and socialising. And it’s only when you get there and take a walk around, that you realise how beautiful the space is – something you can use to make your big day even more memorable, by booking their indoor spaces for weddings, events and even corporate meetings, with expert service.

If there ever was a one-stop solution for those seeking leisure, recreation, sporting fun and dining options, this has to be it: come get your membership to Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, where a host of amazing options await.

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, 5 Al Athlah St., Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6.30am to 11pm daily. viyagolf.com

