Things to do in Dubai this weekend, the first weekend of the Holy Month…

Dubai moves fast, and March is packed with reasons to keep up with things to do in Dubai this weekend. As Ramadan sets a new rhythm, the city offers everything from grand Iftars and festive activities to fireworks lighting up the sky. Whether you’re exploring Ramadan sales, trying a new restaurant, or just looking for a change of pace, there’s no shortage of things to do in Dubai this weekend. Need plans? Here are 10 things to do in Dubai this weekend, from February 28 to March 2.

Friday, February 28

Sip and sit by the Burj Khalifa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tang Dubai Downtown (@tang_dubai_downtown)



If you haven’t been to Downtown’s newest gem to watch the fountains and try some delicious Asian food then are you living under a rock? Tang opened in December and has been growing in popularity ever since. They also have some talented mixologists too for some flavourful cocktails and mocktails.

Tang, Palace Downtown, +971 55 66 33 071 or reservationsdubai @tang.ae @tang_dubai_downtown

Satisfy your sweet tooth with limited edition Ramadan specials

Crème London has brought back its beloved Ramadan Boxes and added an extra treat this year with the limited-edition Pistachio & White Chocolate cookies. The perfect snack after Iftar or a sweet gift to share with family and friends, these cookies are sure to hit the spot. For something extra comforting, their aromatic Saffron Karak is also back on the menu, ready to pair with your favourite sweet bite. If you prefer staying in, Crème has made it easier than ever to enjoy Ramadan treats at home with delivery options like the 1L Karak and Americano Gathering Box and a box of nine mini cookies. It’s all the indulgence, with none of the hassle.

Crème, Dar Wasl, Mon to Thurs, 9am to 11pm, Fri to Sun, 9a to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 352 9708, @cremelondonuae

Treat yourself to a day of pure relaxation

Treat yourself to a full day of self-care and pure relaxation with the Rainforest package at Banyan Tree Spa. Immerse yourself in the calming steam rooms, unwind with soothing steam rooms, enjoy a rejuvenating jacuzzi, and let a relaxing massage melt away the stress. Whether it’s a solo escape or a day with friends or family, it’s the perfect way to recharge and focus on your well-being this March.

Banyan Tree Spa, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island. Tel: (0)4 556 6401. @banyantreespa

Saturday, March 1

Go sale shopping

Whether you’re in the market for a new wardrobe, a new couch or even a new car, or you would like to gift some beautiful things to your loved ones, Ramadan sales are a great chance to save some cash.

Do some good

The Holy Month of Ramadan is the month of giving, and here in the UAE there are several initiatives you can donate, be it your time or money. Whether its a monetary charity, stocking up a Ramadan fridge, or joining initiatives to support those in need, giving back during Ramadan provides spiritual benefits, and you will be helping those who really are in need.

What’s On will be putting together a round-up where you will be able to contribute, so stay tuned.

Go for an Iftar

Looking out for spots to enjoy iftar in Dubai? During Ramadan, iftar is the meal served at sunset to break the long day of fasting (the word means “break fast”). Friends and families often gather together for this meal, and many hotels and restaurants across Dubai put on a special feast for the occasion. The good news? there are 130 Iftars to choose from – from gourmet set menus to spreads of Arabic and International fare.

Come together and watch some fireworks

One of the best things one can witness in this city is probably a firework display. Over the Holy Month of Ramadan, we can expect a number of enchanting fireworks to take place across different locations in Dubai as everyone comes together to mark the occasion. At the moment, we know that the fireworks take place over the weekends at Al Seef Dubai, Dubai Festival City, and Bluewaters Dubai over the Holy Month.

Find out the date and timing details here.

Sunday, March 2

Join Helen Farmer at the Roast by Bubbalicious for an afternoon of storytelling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina’s Kitchen (@minaskitchen_dxb)

Helen Farmer will bring her newest book, My Family’s Secret Superpowers to life at The Roast by Bubbalicious for an afternoon of live reading, activities and family fun. Families are ensured that it’s an affair to remember as Helen brings her characters to life and uncover the secret superpowers of a family that’s anything but ordinary. Dhs450, Free-flowing English bubbly AED 350, Free-flowing house wine and spirits, Dhs295, Free-flowing soft beverages Dhs200, Kids (6 – 12 Years), complimentary for below 6 years. The best part? Each child will be gifted a copy of My Family’s Secret Superpowers.

Minas Kitchen, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sunday, March 2, 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 399 4141. sevenrooms.com

Indulge in Omar Odali’s legendary Knafeh

SLS Dubai is bringing a taste of tradition this Ramadan with a special pop-up by Omar Odali, known for his legendary Palestinian knafeh. Prepared live over charcoal, his signature dessert is all about rich flavours – a perfectly crisp crust, warm, gooey cheese, and a drizzle of fragrant syrup. Starting March 1, you can enjoy this iconic treat at Privilege on the 75th floor with breathtaking city views, grab a slice at EllaMia, or enjoy it as part of the curated Iftar menu at Fi’lia.

Privilege, Floor 75, SLS Dubai, Mar 1 to 29, @omar.odali

Escape to the desert for a Ramadan staycation

If you’re into that desert vibe, book your stay at Bab Al Shams and step into the rhythm of the desert this Ramadan. Start your mornings at your own pace, whether you choose a quiet suhoor at Zala or the comfort of in-room dining. When you’re ready to explore, catch a falconry show, take a camel trek, or dive into local traditions with Arabic coffee-making sessions and captivating desert stories. As the stars come out, experience the magic of the desert skies with a guided stargazing session.

Bab Al Shams, A Rare Finds Desert Resort, Al Qudra Road, opposite Endurance City. Tel: (0)4 809 6100. @babalshamshotel