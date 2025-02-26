The whole family will love the glittering display…

One of the best things one can witness in this city is probably a firework display. Over the Holy Month of Ramadan, we can expect a number of enchanting fireworks to take place across different locations in Dubai as everyone comes together to mark the occasion.

Here’s where to go to see fireworks in Dubai over the Holy Month of Ramadan

Al Seef Dubai

When: March 1 and 8, 10pm

Al Seef Dubai is the bustling waterfront promenade in Old Dubai, and winter is one of the best times to head out to explore. Over the Holy Month, there’s usually an Instagrammable light festival that takes place here, but we can also expect fireworks to light up the night sky over Ramadan. The fireworks will take place on Saturday March 1 and 8 at 10pm. While you’re there, don’t forget to pick up a Ramadan gift for a loved one.

Dubai Festival City Mall

When: March 15, 10pm

The waterfront destination of Dubai Festival City Mall is always bustling over the cooler season. And over Ramadan you can expect the crowds to come together to watch the fireworks on March 15. The fireworks only start at 10pm but head to the mall early to get some shopping done or dine at one of the very many restaurants. You can even break your fast here at Anise with an iftar – a popular restaurant which offers views of the waterfront from its terrace.

Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR

When: March 22, 10pm

On March 22, head to Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR to catch an enchanting firework display at 10pm. Book a spot for dinner at one of the many dining hot spots including Alici, Din Tai Fung, VAGA, to name a few. The fireworks will light up the night sky at 10pm, so reserve those tables accordingly.

What else shouldn’t I miss this Ramadan?

Besides fireworks, make sure you go through our iftars and suhoors guide to celebrate with loved ones, and don’t forget to visit at least one of the gorgeous Ramadan majlis and tents.

For more entertainment rooted in heritage, witness a iftar cannon – there are several across the city. And of course, there are plenty of Ramadan markets around where you can shop and enjoy some delicious bites. And for shoppers, there are loads of ways to save with shopping deals across the city. PS. For you Global Village fans, the family entertainment park has extended its hours over Ramadan.

