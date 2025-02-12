12 of the most stunning pictures of outer space taken from the UAE
To infinity and beyond (into outer space)…
As Buzz Lightyear would say. Outer space is a fascinating concept – somewhere in between time and how we perceive it, where the secrets of our universe and origins lie. The community of astronomy enthusiasts is vast and passionate in the UAE, and the results of that are some stunning visuals taken from the corner different corners of the country. Find here, some of the very best.
Horsehead Nebula
View this post on Instagram
Location: The UAE
Credit: Yousef Al Qasimi
Cardiac Nebula IC1805
View this post on Instagram
Location: Abu Dhabi
Credit: Majid Saqr Al-Qasimi
M33
View this post on Instagram
Location: Al Ain
Credit: Abdullah Al-Aryani
The Moon
View this post on Instagram
Location: Dubai
Credit: Majid bin Saqr Al-Qasimi
The Andromeda Galaxy (M31)
View this post on Instagram
Location: The UAE
Credit: Yousef Al Qasimi
Rosette Nebula
View this post on Instagram
Location: The UAE
Credit: Tamim Al-Tamimi
The Milky Way
View this post on Instagram
Location: Southern UAE
Credit: Mohammad Al-Marzouqi
C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-Atlas)
View this post on Instagram
Location: Abu Dhabi
Credit: Majid Saqr Al-Qasimi
Messier Al-Boud galaxy M81 and Siqar M82
View this post on Instagram
Location: Razin
Credit: Majid Saqr Al-Qasimi
Perseid Meteor Shower
View this post on Instagram
Location: The UAE desert
Credit: Yousef Al Qasimi and Abdullah Al Qasim
Cone nebula NGC 2264
View this post on Instagram
Location: Al Ain
Credit: Abdullah Al-Aryani
The Moon
View this post on Instagram
You might also like
Location: Sharjah
Credit: Aisha Faisal El-Hamar
Follow the space chasers here: @alqasmyi, @__amas__, @msaqer_, @m_3sh8ae, @tss.astro, @alqasim96, @falak_ae
Images: Socials