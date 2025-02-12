To infinity and beyond (into outer space)…

As Buzz Lightyear would say. Outer space is a fascinating concept – somewhere in between time and how we perceive it, where the secrets of our universe and origins lie. The community of astronomy enthusiasts is vast and passionate in the UAE, and the results of that are some stunning visuals taken from the corner different corners of the country. Find here, some of the very best.

Horsehead Nebula

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by يـوسف القاسمي (@alqasmyi)

Location: The UAE

Credit: Yousef Al Qasimi

 Cardiac Nebula IC1805

Location: Abu Dhabi

Credit: Majid Saqr Al-Qasimi

M33

Location: Al Ain

Credit: Abdullah Al-Aryani 

The Moon

Location: Dubai

Credit: Majid bin Saqr Al-Qasimi

The Andromeda Galaxy (M31)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by يـوسف القاسمي (@alqasmyi)

Location: The UAE

Credit: Yousef Al Qasimi

Rosette Nebula

Location: The UAE

Credit: Tamim Al-Tamimi

The Milky Way

Location: Southern UAE

Credit: Mohammad Al-Marzouqi

C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-Atlas)

Location: Abu Dhabi

Credit: Majid Saqr Al-Qasimi

Messier Al-Boud galaxy M81 and Siqar M82

Location: Razin

Credit: Majid Saqr Al-Qasimi

Perseid Meteor Shower

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by يـوسف القاسمي (@alqasmyi)

Location: The UAE desert

Credit: Yousef Al Qasimi and Abdullah Al Qasim

Cone nebula NGC 2264

Location: Al Ain

Credit: Abdullah Al-Aryani 

The Moon

You might also like

11 essential Dubai tips I wish I'd known before I moved here

Location: Sharjah

Credit: Aisha Faisal El-Hamar

Follow the space chasers here: @alqasmyi, @__amas__, @msaqer_, @m_3sh8ae, @tss.astro, @alqasim96, @falak_ae

Images: Socials 