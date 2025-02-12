To infinity and beyond (into outer space)…

As Buzz Lightyear would say. Outer space is a fascinating concept – somewhere in between time and how we perceive it, where the secrets of our universe and origins lie. The community of astronomy enthusiasts is vast and passionate in the UAE, and the results of that are some stunning visuals taken from the corner different corners of the country. Find here, some of the very best.

Horsehead Nebula

View this post on Instagram A post shared by يـوسف القاسمي (@alqasmyi)

Location: The UAE

Credit: Yousef Al Qasimi

Cardiac Nebula IC1805

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Astronomical Society | جمعية الإمارات للفلك (@falak_ae)

Location: Abu Dhabi

Credit: Majid Saqr Al-Qasimi

M33

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Astronomical Society | جمعية الإمارات للفلك (@falak_ae)

Location: Al Ain

Credit: Abdullah Al-Aryani

The Moon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Astronomical Society | جمعية الإمارات للفلك (@falak_ae)

Location: Dubai

Credit: Majid bin Saqr Al-Qasimi

The Andromeda Galaxy (M31)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by يـوسف القاسمي (@alqasmyi)

Location: The UAE

Credit: Yousef Al Qasimi

Rosette Nebula

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Astronomical Society | جمعية الإمارات للفلك (@falak_ae)

Location: The UAE

Credit: Tamim Al-Tamimi

The Milky Way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Astronomical Society | جمعية الإمارات للفلك (@falak_ae)

Location: Southern UAE

Credit: Mohammad Al-Marzouqi

C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-Atlas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Astronomical Society | جمعية الإمارات للفلك (@falak_ae)

Location: Abu Dhabi

Credit: Majid Saqr Al-Qasimi

Messier Al-Boud galaxy M81 and Siqar M82

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Astronomical Society | جمعية الإمارات للفلك (@falak_ae)

Location: Razin

Credit: Majid Saqr Al-Qasimi

Perseid Meteor Shower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by يـوسف القاسمي (@alqasmyi)

Location: The UAE desert

Credit: Yousef Al Qasimi and Abdullah Al Qasim

Cone nebula NGC 2264

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Astronomical Society | جمعية الإمارات للفلك (@falak_ae)

Location: Al Ain

Credit: Abdullah Al-Aryani

The Moon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Astronomical Society | جمعية الإمارات للفلك (@falak_ae)

You might also like 11 essential Dubai tips I wish I'd known before I moved here

Location: Sharjah

Credit: Aisha Faisal El-Hamar

Follow the space chasers here: @alqasmyi, @__amas__, @msaqer_, @m_3sh8ae, @tss.astro, @alqasim96, @falak_ae

Images: Socials