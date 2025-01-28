In other cool celestial happenings, we’re having a planetary parade…

The world witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime event this past week – a planetary alignment unlike any definitely this generation has ever seen. The planetary parade of 2025 saw all the celestial bodies in our solar system coming together to create a breathtaking picture in the sky.

On the night of January 25, six major planets along with the moon lined up perfectly, giving stargazers and curious spotters a rare event to witness. Planetary alignments are rare phenomenon, with the next one predicted to take place in 2040, which is why this night was so special.

People around the world tilted their heads to the sky to catch a glimpse of the alignment of the planets – Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. But, the show isn’t over yet. This isn’t a one-night thing. Surprisingly, this alignment will be visible in the sky throughout February as well, with varying degrees of perfection.

Mercury will join the parade by the end of February, completing the alignment of the seven planets in the cosmic display. It is expected to reach peak between February 28 to March 12. A parade can is formed by three or more planets, which is why this alignment is classified as one over a longer period of time.

So, what exactly is planetary alignment?