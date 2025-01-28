In pictures: The once-in-a-lifetime planetary parade of 2025
The world witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime event this past week – a planetary alignment unlike any definitely this generation has ever seen. The planetary parade of 2025 saw all the celestial bodies in our solar system coming together to create a breathtaking picture in the sky.
On the night of January 25, six major planets along with the moon lined up perfectly, giving stargazers and curious spotters a rare event to witness. Planetary alignments are rare phenomenon, with the next one predicted to take place in 2040, which is why this night was so special.
People around the world tilted their heads to the sky to catch a glimpse of the alignment of the planets – Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. But, the show isn’t over yet. This isn’t a one-night thing. Surprisingly, this alignment will be visible in the sky throughout February as well, with varying degrees of perfection.
So, what exactly is planetary alignment?
Simply put, a planetary alignment occurs when multiple planets in the solar system appear to line up in the sky, and it is visible from Earth. It’s a rare occurrence and much sought after, and this is what makes it special. During an alignment, these planets come together in close proximity, creating a visual display in the night sky.
