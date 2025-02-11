From booking flights to traffic woes, some things are worth knowing…

I need little excuse to tell you why you should move to Dubai.

Endless things to do, pool days to unwind at, and world-class restaurants, it’s little wonder so many people have come here for a slice of the action. But moving abroad is a challenge for anyone, and there are some things that would have greased the skids of settling in.

So whether you’re planning to move here, have just touched down or are simply curious, here are the things I wish I’d known…

The Dubai stone

We live in a foodie paradise, where heavenly restaurants meet fast delivery services. The quality of the food is so good it’s a bit of a challenge to stop eating it. Dessert? There’s always room. Taxis are also fast and affordable and, during the summer months, walking can be a sweat-drenched challenge. But if you don’t move around, the Dubai stone could quite easily become two. Tip? If you’re looking for a place to live, consider somewhere walking distance to the office. Dubai also has an incredible fitness scene. So dedicate yourself to some non-negotiable workouts before you arrive.

Get here sooner

Seriously, it’s great.

Look for a place as early as possible

If you’ve lined up somewhere temporary, as many expats do, then I would advise looking for your next place far, far in advance of that tenancy being up. You’re not the only one who discovered your life would seriously bang here, which means you face competition for a good spot. At many good properties, you’ll possibly need to take it on the spot too, so do your homework on the area before you check it out.

WhatsApp

Less of a tip, more of a fact: pretty much everything is done on WhatsApp in Dubai. From delivery drivers to estate agents, it’s the preferred form of communication due to speed and convenience. You’ll need to dedicate some time to catching up on that backlog, trust me on this. If you haven’t already, a second monitor that allows you to use WhatsApp on desktop is something that can save you lots of time, and gives those poor thumbs a rest.

DESCO

Admin is a natural part of moving to any new country, which means you’ll likely have a lot of paperwork to sort out. From finding a place to live to providing your employer with documentation, you’ll need access to a printer. Enter DESCO, a cheap and easy printing store. All you need to do is WhatsApp or email over what you want printed, and voila. Staff at my local store in The Greens are always super friendly too.

Read What’s On

I know, I know, the cheek of it. But it’s true, we offer maximum fun in the year-long sun. Our team work exceptionally hard to provide you with the content you need to make the most of your time in this city. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and we’ve put together 20 romantic places to celebrate. As we do every week, we’ve put together a list of the best things to do this week. We’re also always reviewing the new venues and spots in town, like this unlimited rosé brunch at the top of the Burj Khalifa.

Weeks pass by like bullet trains

When Albert Einstein spoke of his theory of relativity – the idea that time can be experienced in different ways – he must have been looking into the future into today’s Dubai. Weeks pass by like days. Seriously, ask anyone who lives here. Perhaps it’s because we’re all having so much fun. Maybe it’s because there are an endless array of things to do that stop us slowing down and staying at home. So tip? Make sure you dedicate some time to slowing down to enjoy it, appreciate you’re in a sunny paradise, and dedicate at least one evening a week to self-care at home. Dubai is a seriously competitive city, with young professionals brimming with ambition, so a recharge is essential.

Book your flights home early

Whether it’s Christmas or your first trip back home to visit the folks, prices do tend to increase the later you leave it. I found this out the hard way, and it cost me some valuable brunch money. There are some real bargains out there too. Emirates often has some incredible deals on, and your home country might just fall under this.

Traffic

Ah yes, the t-word. Dubai is so popular it continues to draw in more and more people, which means more cars on the road, particularly Sheikh Zayed Road. Things are set to improve after a series of road improvements and flying taxis taking off next year. But in the meantime, give this some serious consideration when you’re looking for a place to live. It’s also worth looking into the cycling access your new place will offer you, as this can be handy hack.

Save before you get here

A universally good idea no matter where you go or are, but it’s worth repeating. Landlords expect rent in cheques, which are often broken down into four payments across a year, sometimes even two. There’s a deposit you’ll need to fork out for too, along with a range of other costs associated with moving to a new country, from furniture to paperwork. Last, but certainly not least, you’re here to have a good time and enjoy Dubai’s endless catalogue of pleasures. You deserve that chance to explore, but until your first pay cheque, you’ll need a healthy bank balance to do that (I don’t make the rules).

Get your driving licence early

Getting your UAE driving licence, when you have one from back home, is a smoother process than many would perhaps anticipate. Yes, taxis are great here and you might not want to contribute yet another vehicle to Dubai’s traffic. But eventually you’re going to want, maybe even need, your own wheels. Perhaps it’s picking up your parents from the airport. Or you want to get out into the desert at the weekend. If you’re feeling really adventurous, you may even fancy driving abroad for a small break. When you do, you’ll need an Emirates ID and an RTA eye test (available at opticians across the city). Once you’ve provided that, you’ll be given a new licence on the spot at an RTA customer happiness centre. Start your engines…

