Spending Valentine’s Day in Dubai? Take your pick…

There are so many romantic places in Dubai, but many of them go a little extra on Valentine’s Day, and rightly so. We’ve gathered an amazing list of places that are sure to relight the spark or make you fall in love all over again. If you want something different to do, check out our list of different activities to do for Valentine’s Day in Dubai instead of dinner and drinks.

101 Dining Lounge

101 Dining Lounge is the perfect place to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day. Savour a Mediterranean-inspired set menu featuring poached lobster tail and rose-scented chocolate fondant, complemented by seaside views and live music. All of the perfect concoctions for a love potion.

One&Only The Palm, February 14 and 15, 5.30pm – 11pm, Dhs1200 per couple non-alc, extra Dhs700 for wine pairing. Tel: 050 332 6832 @101_dxb

Aura Skypool

Head to AURA for a romantic evening brunch experience. The views are out of this world, so is the food so you’re sure to have an incredible night. You’ll get free-flowing bubbles, bites to share and live entertainment. It’s perfect for couples, friends, and Galentines at Dhs595 per person. Book here.

St Regis Hotel, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs595, @auraskypool.dubai

Be Beach

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by the sea at Be Beach, where the soothing sound of waves, chill house beats, and stunning views of the Dubai Marina skyline create the perfect romantic setting. Indulge in a specially curated three-course meal while enjoying the serene beachfront ambiance. Choose from three exclusive dining options, including a bottle of wine or champagne for an elevated experience.

Be Beach, Dubai Marina, 7pm onwards, Dhs390 per person, Dhs450 with wine, Dhs750 with champagne, @bebeachdxb

CÉ LA VI Dubai

CÉ LA VI Dubai is absolutely one of the most romantic restaurants in the city. With breathtaking views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, stare into the eyes of your other half and indulge in an evening of culinary excellence, enhanced by the performance of a live singer.There will even be illustration artists to capture portraits of those who attend, so you’ll get a keepsake to treasure forever. Then enjoy a candlelit dinner beneath the stars and choose from the à la carte menu, featuring the finest contemporary Asian dishes, with a minimum spend of Dhs1,000 per person.

CÉ LA VI Dubai, Level 54 Address Sky View, 7pm to 11pm, minimum spend Dhs1,000. @celavidubai

D’LIRIO Head to the Aztec inspired speakeasy, if you can find it… Take a peek behind the flower shop in The Westin Mina Seyahi. Enjoy a Latin American dining experience at D’lirio, a three-course set menu and a bottle of wine or bubbles for Dhs550 per couple. The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dhs500 per couple. Tel: +971 4 511 7755. @dliriodubai En Fuego Samba into a world of romance at En Fuegoin Atlanthis the Palm with its Dia De Amore Brunch, a fiery South American soirée packed with tantalising flavours, liveliest Latino beats, and delightful surprises. Couples can enjoy a sharing-style three-course set menu of authentic South American dishes, while fun-filled entertainment will include a lively mariachi trio belting out the most romantic tunes. Atlantis, The Palm, 9pm to 12am, Dhs325 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs450 sparkling, @enfuegodubai Gatsby Gatsby Dubai features Mediterranean fine dining, craft cocktails, and immersive entertainment, so if you’re looking for dinner and drinks, but with a twist of amazing entertainment to watch together for Valentine’s day, head to the rooftop of Nakheel Mall for an evening to remember. Gatsby, West Rooftop, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, February 14, from 9pm until late, a la carte. Tel: +971 45 549 418 @gatsby_dxb Harbours Experience an enchanting evening with a romantic dinner at the picturesque Harbours, set against the stunning backdrop of the marina’s shimmering waters. Delight in a specially crafted 3-course menu featuring gourmet dishes paired with premium beverages. With live entertainment enhancing the ambience, each course is designed to ensure you have an amazing night. Harbours, JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dhs 299 soft, Dhs499 house. Tel: +971 58 279 7992 @jwhotelmarina

La Brasserie Sur Le Boulevard Celebrate love in style at La Brasserie Sur Le Boulevard, an elegant dining destination within the luxurious Kempinski The Boulevard in Downtown Dubai. With breathtaking views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, this refined setting is perfect for an unforgettable Valentine’s evening.Indulge in a specially curated three-course set menu by Chef Jean Pascal Irissou, featuring exquisite flavors and impeccable service. Enhancing the romantic ambiance, a live violinist will serenade you as you dine, making the night truly magical. La Brasserie Sur Le Boulevard, Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs499 per couple. @kempinskitheboulevard

Ling Ling

Ling Ling, Atlantis The Royal’s contemporary Asian restaurant, invites couples to celebrate Valentine’s in style where guests will be greeted with a glass of bubbles or a mocktail upon arrival before being treated to a special Valentine’s-themed set menu, priced at Dhs1,500 per couple. The menu features a selection of sharing-style starters. For the main event, diners can savour signature dishes such as wok-fried beef tenderloin with black bean sauce, fried lotus root, and shimeji, as well as steamed seabass fillet with ginger, scallion, and soya. To finish, try the ‘Bouquet of Roses’, a sweet concoction of lychee mousse, raspberry lychee compote, vanilla Madeleine, raspberry sorbet, and saffron ice cream.

Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 12:15am, Dhs1500 per couple. @linglingdubai

Lúnico

Head to Lúnico for an intimate and romantic candlelit four-course dinner. Serving from 5pm onwards, Lúnico’s Valentine’s menu for two is priced at AED 799 per couple and includes a sparkling welcome prosecco ‘Gran Ventino Brut Spumante’ and four courses of expertly prepared modern Spanish cuisine, paired with romantic tunes by a live violinist from 8pm. The menu includes grain-fed Wagyu beef tenderloin with grated fresh truffle along with grilled sea bass with croquettes served with black aioli and Basque chili sauce.

J1 Beach South, Jumeirah, from 5pm, Dhs799 per couple, Tel: +971 50 2776 503 @lunico_ae

Netsu

Inspired by sacred love shrines and heartfelt wishes, Netsu sets the stage for a fiery Valentine’s celebration like no other. Dine amidst glowing flames and vibrant energy as you indulge in an exquisite Japanese feast, featuring fresh Japanese oysters, seasonal sashimi, Wagyu Gunkan, King Crab Toban, and seared Japanese Chef’s Cut. End on a sweet note with Netsu’s iconic dessert platter, while a live DJ sets the mood for a night of passion and connection. In the spirit of the Ema tradition, each couple will receive a wooden Ema to write a wish for love, creating a cherished keepsake of the evening. Netsu, 13th to 15th February, Dhs650 per person. @netsudubai

Ninive Beach

One of the newest additions to Dubai on J1 beach, indulge in a romantic seaside dinner with a set menu for Dhs990 per couple or à la carte with a AED 350 minimum spend per person, both including a rose and sweet treats. If you want more flexibility, choose a la carte with a minimum spend of Dhs350 per person. Every couple who chooses the set menu or spends the same value à la carte enters a raffle to win a one-night stay at Bab Al Shams Hotel and a dinner voucher.

J1 Beach, Jumeirah, Dhs990 set menu. Tel: 04 498 4200 @ninivebeachdubai

Riva Beach Club

Riva Beach Club is a stunning spot to celebrate love with your other half and they have a great deal on from 10am on Valentine’s Day to enjoy from 10am to sunset. For just Dhs399 per couple, you can try a selection of five dishes from a carefully crafted menu that features both light bites and hearty mains, along with a bottle of wine—choose from red, white, rosé, or bubbles.

Riva Beach Club, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to sunset, Dhs399 per couple. @rivabeachdxb

Rixos The Palm, Dubai

Beaches are always romantic, so experience this Valentine’s Day on the one at Rixos The Palm in a private cabana. Enjoy a five-course Italian menu featuring fresh seafood, handcrafted pasta, and delicious desserts. Enjoy live saxophone melodies, candlelit ambiance, and the gentle ocean breeze for a truly magical evening.

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 9pm, soft Dhs2,500, bubbly Dhs2,900, premium Dhs 3,200, Tel: 04 457 5454, @rixosthepalmdubai

Roberto’s

Celebrate Valentine’s Day against the stunning backdrop of the Burj Khalifa. From 7pm onwards, you’ll be treated to a 4-course menu, specially curated for this special night, featuring gourmet dishes and two signature cocktails. It’s Dhs550 per person, offering a journey through flavours that embody romance. If you want to add an optional wine pairing, it’s an extra Dhs200 per person.

Roberto’s, DIFC, from 7pm, Dhs550, @robertosdubai

Sea Fu

If you’re a fish lover this is for you. Experience an elegant seaside dining experience with a six-course Valentine’s menu from Sea Fu at either lunch or dinner. The menu features scallop usuzukuri with wasabi and mandarin ponzu, a trio of exquisite tuna cuts, and blue shrimp dumplings in miso bisque. It’s Dhs850 per person

Sea Fu, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah, 12:30pm to 10:30pm, Dhs850 per person @seafudubai

Seagrill Bistro

Seagrill Bistro, where Mediterranean cuisine meets an ambiance of pure romance. From February 13 to 15 at Dhs550, couples are invited to indulge in a meticulously crafted four-course set menu designed to tantalize the senses. Whether you choose the indoor seating or to dine under the stars, Seagrill Bistro sets the perfect stage for love. Available from 6pm to 10.30pm, try the lobster and ricotta cheese tortellini, pan-fried Wild turbot fillet and pink chocolate elixir – to end on a sweet note for your Valentine’s Day in Dubai.

Seagrill Bistro, Fairmont the Palm February 13 to 15, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs550 per couple. @fairmontthepalm

Sexy Fish Dubai

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style at Sexy Fish Dubai with The Perfect Catch Dinner, a luxurious dining experience set in a vibrant and opulent setting. Indulge in an exclusive set menu featuring the finest flavors, with the option to elevate your evening with a curated wine and sake pairing.

For an extra romantic touch, you can pre-order a bespoke flower arrangement to surprise your loved one.

Sexy Fish Dubai, 7pm onwards, Dhs790 per person, Dhs500 for wine and sake pairing, flower arrangements from Dhs550 @sexyfishdxb

The Restaurant, Address Creek Harbour

Let love take center stage this Valentine’s Eve at The Restaurant, Address Creek Harbour, where the lights of the Dubai skyline sets the scene for an unforgettable evening. Dine under the stars with the ambiance being elevated by live music, and a glass of sparkling wine. Savour a three-course menu featuring exquisite highlights like beetroot foie gras macarons with raspberry, creamy roasted cauliflower velouté, black angus beef rossini, and to finish on something sweet, a chocolate and mixed berry heart cake. To make the night even more special, every lady will receive a rose.

The Restaurant, Address Creek Harbour, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs850 per couple @addressgrandcreek