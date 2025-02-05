Send these Galentine’s deals to your group chat…

Whether you’re single, in a relationship or heartbroken, these Galentine’s deals in Dubai are sure to get you celebrating your friendships. If you’re looking for romantic Valentine’s Day options or for something different to do for Valentine’s Day, we have lots of options for those too.

ATTIKO

ATTIKO Dubai invites ladies to mark the celebration Galentine’s Day with its special edition ladies night called Heartbreakers at its vibrant Shooting Star Ladies Night on Tuesday 11th February, from 8pm to 11pm. For just Dhs150 per person, the evening promises a fun-filled celebration with stunning views of the Dubai skyline. There’s a live DJ and a violinist to set the mood too. The evening kicks off with the signature ‘Kiss Lip’ cocktail, but then you’ll get complimentary house wines and cocktails.

Attiko, W Dubai Mina Seyahi, February 12, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150, @attikodubai

FIVE LUXE

Start your day with a luxe poolside pedicure at ReFIVE Spa, because flawless toes with a view are a must. Then, take home a ReFIVE Beauty Goodie Bag packed with treats to keep the pampering going. Finally, soak up the sun and the high-energy vibes at The Playa Pacha Pool and Beach Club —the ultimate spot for Insta-worthy moments and unforgettable memories.

FIVE LUXE, February 1 to 28, from 10am, Dhs199, @fiveluxejbr

TerraMar

TerraMar have lots of different Galentine’s offerings throughout the month of February. Try the specially curated 4-course menu from Feb 10 to 16. The menu is Dhs420 for two, and is the perfect way to toast to friendship. There’s also a 2-for-1 for ladies on the Galentine’s brunch on Feb 16 so grab your girls and get brunching.

TerraMar, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Dhs250, @terramardubai

Oche

For a fun activity for This Valentine’s season, ditch the typical dinner date and celebrate love, friendship, and good times at Oche Dubai! Here’s what’s on offer for you and your crew: Dhs95 for two hours of darts, plus a delicious choice of pizza, tacos, or burgers to keep you fueled. Dhs 199, grab pizza, nibbles, and three drinks per person, alongside 2 hours of thrilling darts. The Dhs 1500 package is the ultimate celebration for a group of 6-8, complete with one bottle of liquor, 2 hours of darts, and an assortment of pizza, sliders, and nibbles for the entire group.

Oche, Dubai Mall, Feb 14 and 15, from Dhs95 @ochedubai

SOBE

Head to the Palm for a galentine’s treat with your girls, or your guy friends. Ladies, enjoy unlimited bevvies and Latin-inspired dishes from 8pm to midnight for AED 120, accompanied by breathtaking views of the Palm. Gents, indulge in unlimited beverages for three hours for Dhs250, with 50 per cent off the food menu.