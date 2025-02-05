Find your creative space with these design studios…

If you’re an artist, Dubai is the place to be. Here is where you’ll find your footing in the world of art, and if you’re looking for spaces and places to practice your skills, these design studios in Dubai are open for artists to use. Take your pick.

The Makers Society

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Makers Society Dubai | Learn Woodworking (@dubaimakerssociety)



If you’re inro woodworking, The Makers Society is the place to be. This spot offers not just beginners classes, but also courses for you to get the low down on woodworking. You’ll be provided all the materials for the one hour class at Dhs150. Class takes place on Saturdays at 3pm. But if you’re a professional looking to practice your craft, they also offer longer-term courses with a studio and all the heavy machinery equipment you might need.

The Makers Society, Ras Al Khor, Tel: (0) 4 329 5478, @dubaimakerssociety

thejamjar

Nestled in the heart of Dubai’s art scene on Alserkal Avenue, thejamjar is a community arts centre striving to grow Dubai’s art scene. It holds weekly art workshops for adults, teens and children. If you want an artwork space, thejamjar has you covered with its ‘do-it-yourself’ painting studio. thejamjar offers diverse art programs, educational initiatives and community projects, building and strengthening the Dubai art world. It’s open for all levels of artists.

Warehouse 74, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Sat to Thurs 10am to 7pm, Fri 1pm to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 341 7303, thejamjardubai.com

Tashkeel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tashkeel (@tashkeelstudio)

Consider this an art incubator of sorts – Tashkeel is a commercial consultancy with studio incubators for visual art and design, established in 2008 by Her Highness Sheikha Lateefa bint Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Tashkeel’s facilities enable production, experimentation and discourse. Its annual programme of training, residencies, workshops, talks, exhibitions, international collaborations and publications basically offers a one-stop-shop for the artist’s complete process, from conception to finding an audience. Learn more about their services and initiatives here.

Tashkeel, across various locations, Tel: (0) 4 336 3313, @tashkeelstudio

Jameel Arts Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameel Arts Centre (@jameelartscentre)

While perfect for the public to get a dose of art and culture in the city (for free), Jameel Arts Centre also nurtures growing local talent with several initiatives, including the Artists Garden and Art Jameel Commissions. Alongside the seven courtyards is an Artist’s Garden, imagined as a space for artists to create, cultivate and experiment, via an annual commissions programme. Artists are invited to use the space in a way that compliments their practice. Learn more here.

Jameel Arts Centre, Al Jaddaf, Sat to Thurs, 10am to 8pm, Fri, 12pm to 8pm, Tel: (0) 4 873 9800, @jameelartscentre

Studio Thirteen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Studio Thirteen DXB (@studiothirteen_dxb)

You might also like Funnybones galore: All the comedians coming to the UAE in 2025

Studio Thirteen offers residency programs to empower underrepresented artists, giving them not only a fully-funded design space to work with, but also the recognition they deserve. Here, artists get a chance to spend time in the company of like-minded individuals, draw inspiration and learn from each other and be part of a community. It’s essentially an artist collective and creative space to fuel those who need it. The shared studio space brings together six growing local talents

Studio Thirteen, Al Quoz, @studiothirteen_dxb

Images: Unsplash