Ramadan is just around the corner…

During Ramadan, there are a number of changes to expect including reduced working hours for both the private and the public sector. An update has just been announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources for the public sector.

Employees of ministries and Federal government entities will work from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday. Working hours on Friday will be from 9am to 12pm except for those whose work nature requires otherwise.

Additionally, the authority announced that ‘flexible work regulations may continue to be implemented within the approved daily working hours, allowing employees of certain entities to work remotely on Friday during Ramadan. The flexibility is permitted for up to 70 per cent of the total workforce, in accordance with the established guidelines.’

As for the private sector, an announcement has not been made yet, but we are keeping an eye on any updates.

When will get a confirmation on Ramadan dates?

According to astronomical calculations, the holy month of Ramadan 2025, ‘The crescent moon of the month of Ramadan 1446 AH will be born on Friday, February 28, 2025.’ This means that, astronomically, Ramadan 2025 in the UAE will likely start on Saturday, March 1, 2025.’

We will have to wait for confirmation on these dates closer to the time from UAE officials. Stay tuned to What’s On for updates.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It’s a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset. Lasting around a month, it marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Extra tarawih prayers are performed throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited. By the end of Ramadan, many observers have read the entire Qur’an. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

Images: Unsplash