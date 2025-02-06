Because nothing says romance like a massage and zero notifications…

Alright, lovebirds (or self-care queens), Valentine’s Day is coming up, and Dubai’s best spas have some seriously tempting Valentine’s spa deals. Whether you’re planning a romantic retreat, a bestie spa day, or just want an excuse to hide from the world in a steam room, there’s a package with your name on it. From bubbly-fueled massages to all-day wellness escapes, here are 6 dreamy Valentine’s spa deals to soak, scrub, and switch off this February.

Talise Spa, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Celebrate love all month long with the Romance Retreat at Talise Spa, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. This 120-minuteexperience includes 30 minutes in a private spa suite, followed by a 90-minute signature massage (choose between Jumeirah Inner Calm or Jumeirah Muscle Recovery). End your session with bubbly and pastries on the terrace. Priced at Dhs2,000 per couple.

Talise Spa, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, 1st Floor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Tel: (0)4 406 8821. @talisespa

Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah

Talise Spa has curated a 180-minute couples’ experience, starting with a 30-minute Heart Chakra Opening session, followed by private access to the couple’s suite, complete with a jacuzzi, steam room, and sauna, and finishing with a 90-minute full-body massage to melt away stress. Priced at Dhs3,100 per couple.

Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Al Sufouh 1. Tel: (0)4 366 6818. @talisespa

Samana Spa

Samana Spa at Meliá Desert Palm is setting the mood for romance with a Valentine’s Spa Package designed for pure relaxation. This indulgent experience includes a 60-minute massage, a 30-minute express facial or body scrub, and private 30-minute Jacuzzi time, complete with rose petals, candlelight, and a glass of sparkling beverage (alcoholic or non-alcoholic).

Samana Spa, Meliá Desert Palm, Al Aweer Road. Tel: (0)4 602 9311. @meliadesertpalm

Ciel Spa

For romance with a skyline view, this February, Ciel Spa at SLS Dubai is offering two indulgent Valentine’s spa deals. Enjoy 30% off Bellabaci treatments all month, blending deep tissue massage with ancient cupping techniques for ultimate relaxation. For couples, the “Love is in the Air” package, from February 11 to 14, includes a 60-minute couples massage in a candlelit treatment room, followed by bubbly and fresh strawberries on the terrace with stunning skyline views, with complimentary access to the spa’s state-of-the-art facilities and gym. Priced at Dhs1,600 per couple.

Ciel Spa, SLS Hotel, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @cielspadubai

Coya Spa

On February 14, Coya Spa Premium invites couples to its private suite for the Romantic Retreat Package. This includes a 60-minute full-body massage, a 30-minute lavender or peppermint scrub, and a 30-minute Teami glow facial – all in a luxurious setting with access to saunas, jacuzzis, and steam rooms. Priced at Dhs1,360 per couple, and Dhs680 per person.

Coya Spa, 1st floor, Park Centre Mirdif. Tel (0)4 601 5555. @coyaspadxb

Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane

Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane is offering a 60-minute Couples Massage, featuring L’Occitane’s signature oils in a tranquil setting. The package also includes access to the sauna, steam room, and jacuzzi. Upgrade your experience with a private poolside cabana and fully redeemable food and beverage credit for Dhs300, and Dhs750 per couple.

Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane, The Palm Jumeirah East, Crescent Rd. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. @sofiteldubaipalm

Images: Supplied