New menu alert…

February is here, and we suspect it’s going to be a foodie one, because these new menus have dropped and we recommend quite seriously that you check them out. From breakfast to lunch, and from small bits to big bites, this is your month in food – new menus edition.

Khadak

New Indian gem and casual eatery Khadak is making new moves – they’ve launched a breakfast menu, and on it you will find classics, staples and reinterpretations of both from across the Indian map. From the wholesome railway omelette to the khagina, the chole-halwa-puri, the bun maska and the Khadak honey butter toast, each dish is unmissable. Pair it all with a cup of cracking Irani chai – mornings made better.

Khadak, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, 9am to 11.30am, weekends, Tel: (0) 58 979 7830, @khadak_ae

Rare

We love Rare, and we love that now there are more ways to enjoy their incredible fare. The C2 resident is launching a brand new business lunch menu, at Dhs95 for one starter and one main, and at Dhs125 for one starter, one main and one dessert. Sample favourites like the bolognese fritti, the tempura battered mushrooms, the steak frites, the smash burger, the affogato and the date and ginger pudding, to name a few.

Rare, C2, City Walk, weekdays, 12pm to 3.30pm, starts at Dhs95, Tel: (0) 4 287 4604, @theraredxb

SpiceKlub

SpiceKlub is shaking up Dubai’s vegetarian dining scene with a brand-new menu that brings a modern twist to Indian classics. The Mumbai-born favorite is now offering highlights like the masala pav with air pav, the dahi wada tart, and the gajar halwa macaron. Those craving something more familiar can dive into comforting classics like palak paneer and paneer chole. Dig into real Indian fare.

SpiceKlub, Mankhool, Dubai, starts at Dhs111, Tel: (0)4 393 1313, @spiceklubdubai

MYAMI

MYAMI is making mornings better with a fresh take on breakfast. Highlights include the crab omelette with spiced crab and lime-infused cream, the indulgent caramelized pecan and banana hotcakes, and the smoked salmon crumpets topped with poached eggs and salmon roe. Pair your meal with vibrant smoothies or cheeky breakfast cocktails like the tipsy flamingo because of course, who doesn’t love a boozy breakfast.

MYAMI, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, daily, 8am to 12pm, Tel: (0)4 666 1430, @marriottresortpalmjumeirah

TOTÓ

Italian spot TOTÓ has an all-new breakfast menu, and it’s definitely an interesting way to dine at the fine venue. If you’ve got a pet, this is perfect for you, for it’s a pet-friendly breakfast service so you can dine with your furry friend in tow. The curated menu by Chef Angelo Santi features highlights like uova all’ ccchio di bue con tartufo and focaccia alla benedetto Guests can pair their meals with expertly brewed coffee, aromatic teas, or freshly squeezed juices.

TOTÓ, Downtown Dubai, Dubai 9am to 1pm, Tel: (0) 4 215 2121, @totorestaurantdubai

At.mosphere

At.mosphere Burj Khalifa is is launching two new business lunches so you can dine a view on the 122 floor. The Rosé Lunch Above the Clouds (Dhs325) offers a three-course weekend feast with indulgent starters, elegant mains, and decadent desserts, paired with free-flowing bubbles. For weekday dining, the Refined Business Lunch starts at Dhs145, featuring two, three, or four-course options with gourmet dishes and signature cocktails.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, daily, 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (0)4 888 3828, @atmospheredubai

