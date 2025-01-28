The Downtown Dubai venue first opened in summer 2024…

Football fan or not, it’s near impossible you haven’t heard of Cristiano Ronaldo.

But what you may not have done yet is dined at TOTO, the Dubai restaurant where the iconic footballer is an investor.

The Downtown venue first opened its doors in the summer of 2024, with backing not just from the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star but tennis legend Rafael Nadal, too.

Recently, it launched a new breakfast menu running from 9am to 1pm with some eye-catching dishes.

So What’s On decided to spend a sunny Sunday morning checking it out. Here’s what we thought…

Inside, TOTO is lovely to look at. The goal is to capture the Italian cinema era of the 1950s and 60s, and it works.

Large, black and white photos hang on the wall, with large chandeliers and high ceilings.

But the weather is gorgeous so I opt to sit outside, starting with an English breakfast tea.

I’m glad I did, the entire area remains covered in shade throughout the morning while offering sunny views of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, which is still far away enough for the noise of cars not to disrupt a conversation.

The furniture feels expensive and heavy, with grey tables, cushions and crockery.

It’s also pet-friendly, so animal lovers will welcome the company of four-legged visitors perching up next to them (they may want your food, though).

But while I’d love to sip a cuppa and watch the world go by, I’m hungry, and a few things on the menu catch my eye.

On the sweet menu, dishes start at Dhs30 (Cornetto croissant) going no higher than Dhs65 (Eggs Benedict with salmon).

I start with the Omelette Al Parmigiano (Dhs50). A win, the egg and cheese come together for a simple, but tasty dish.

If not that, then go for the scrambled eggs with veal, mozzarella and spinach, hitting that spot of the comfort food you’d expect on the lazy Sunday morning.

One of these in isolation won’t quite fill you up, though, so I recommend adding something sweet.

I go for the Croissant Pistachio (Dhs45). While it’ll look incredible on your Instagram story, it doesn’t quite hit the buttery notes that really make a pastry pop.

But there are a decent range of other options if that doesn’t tickle your fancy, though, with Yoghurt Granola (Dhs45) and Pancakes (Dhs40) among them.

The verdict

Just like a business lunch, a breakfast menu can be a great hack to experience a swanky restaurant at cheaper prices.

TOTO offers that with a setting, outdoors and indoors, tailor-made for a chilled weekend morning (although it runs every day of the week).

The verdict? Another goal scored for Ronaldo.

Images: Supplied