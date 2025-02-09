All the fun to be had in Abu Dhabi this February…

We’re well into February with the promise of great fun and even greater choices in the capital. These are all the amazing things you can do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, February 21

Jam out with Gwen Stefani

Saadiyat Nights has already brought some of the biggest crowd-pullers on the planet to town, and you’ll now be able to sing along with Gwen Stefani on February 21. Look forward to chart-topping hits such as Hollaback Girl, Hey Baby, Luxurious, The Sweet Escape, and more.

Gwen Stefani Live, Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Feb 21, @saadiyatnights

Indulge in a What’s On wine night

Wine connoisseurs in Abu Dhabi, there’s an exciting event coming to one of the most glamorous terraces in the capital this month. Join us for 2025’s first wine night at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers on February 21, where you’re invited to experience an evening of free flowing grapes paired with an exquisite selection of cheese, cold cuts and canapes, at the hotel’s gorgeous Nahaam Terrace.

What’s On Wine Night, Nahaam Terrace, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, February 21, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs199, Make a reservation here,WhatsOnevents@motivate.ae.

Experience a spectacular collab at La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

What’s On Abu Dhabi’s 2024 Restaurant of the Year, La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi and luxury fashion house Acqua di Parma have teamed up for a unique collab, inspired by Acqua di Parma’s new Colonia Il Profumo fragrance. The dessert and cocktail pairing blends the romance of the French and Italian Rivieras, and will be available at all of the restaurant’s outlets globally from February 14 to March 2 – so you can keep the Valentine’s Day celebrations going. And while you’re on site, don’t forget to enjoy their signature 5 to 7.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14 to March 2. @lpmabudhabi

Experience Loewe at Al Ain Oasis

Discover the exclusive Loewe Greenhouse experience set amid the lush greenery of Al Ain Oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Abu Dhabi. Immerse yourself in a multisensory journey through Loewe’s Botanical Rainbow and Un Paseo por Madrid fragrance collections, showcased in a Victorian greenhouse. Participate in an interactive Loewe Perfumes olfactory workshop to explore the essence of nature, for one day only, from 4pm to 4.30pm and 4.30pm to 5pm.

Al Ain Oasis, until Fri, Feb 28, 8am to 8pm, @loewe_perfumes

Saturday, February 22

Fans of soulful tunes and classic hits are in for an absolute treat, with four-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Lionel Richie confirmed to perform at Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Nights concert series on February 22, known for a songbook of incredible hits such as Endless Love, Dancing on the Ceiling, All Night Long (All Night), and Three Times A Lady.

Lionel Richie, Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 22, 5pm, from Dhs295, ticketmaster.ae

Experience MANUFAKTUR Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Motor Company (@mercedesbenzabudhabi)



Experience an extraordinary exhibition celebrating luxury, creativity, and innovation. Emirates Motor Company, in collaboration with Rizq Art Initiative, invites you to experience MANUFAKTUR Week, where bespoke craftsmanship meets artistic excellence. Discover the harmonious blend of Mercedes-Benz MANUFAKTUR’s iconic craftsmanship with artistic innovation.

Emirates Motor Company, Airport Road, Abu Dhabi, Feb 18 to 25, @mercedesbenzabudhabi

Indulge in a Latin-American brunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nalu Restaurant & Lounge (@nalu_restaurant)

Nalu’s Latin American Brunch offers a menu that celebrates the bold, vibrant tastes of South America. From fresh seafood and crispy tortillas to tender slow-cooked meats and golden churros, each dish is expertly crafted with a modern twist to highlight the authentic essence of Latin cuisine. Sample standout dishes like causa (aji chili potato, crab meat & avocado), anticucho (Peruvian spiced smoked grilled beef skewers), and talla (roasted tiger prawn with adobo & cilantro salsa).

Nalu, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, starts at Dhs300, Tel: (0) 2 419 8509, @nalu_restaurant

Check out a masterpiece by Hergé

Join Belgian reporter and adventurer Tintin, lovable fox terrier Snowy, and the brash Captain Haddock as they join Professor Calculus in Syldavia, where he’s preparing for a mission to the moon in Destination: Moon. Stephane Bernasconi will take you on a ride filled with adventure, humour, danger and thrills in this beloved adaptation of the comic book series.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, February 22, 7pm, @louvreabudhabi

Sunday, February 23

Catch Sheikh Zayed Festival (if you haven’t already)

It’s been in town all winter long, busting records and entertaining the masses. But this month, Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival will thrill families for one final month before it wraps up for the year. Head out to Al Wathba to see over 27 countries to participate in this year’s edition of the annual cultural extravaganza, which is held under the theme, ‘Closer’.

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, until February 28, zayedfestival.ae

Tuck into an afternoon tea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osmo Lounge & Bar (@osmolounge)



Shahd Honey Afternoon Tea is a unique experience enriched by the Yas Island ecosystem, with the honey for the menu being produced by 30 beehives, cared for by a passionate team. The menu features savoury creations such as honey-baked Camembert and fig tart, honey-glazed shrimp shooters, baked falafel rolls with honeycomb, and smoky honey-glazed chicken terrine. The dessert includes signature Shahd Honey Cake, raspberry honey chocolate entremets, and freshly baked scones served with clotted cream, lemon curd, and Shahd Honey.

Osmo, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, daily, 1pm to 6pm, Dhs250 for two, Tel: (0) 2 208 6888, @hiltonabudhabiyasisland

