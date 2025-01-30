Your calendar for the month is sorted…

While February might be the shortest month of the year, it’s certainly not short on fun things to do in the UAE capital. Read on to check out our list of 28 things to do in Abu Dhabi this February.

Head to Bubble planet

This spot promises fun for all ages, and the colourful exhibition takes you on a journey through the world of bubbles, inviting you to enter and explore bubble-filled whimsical lands across almost a dozen themed rooms in a multi-sensory experience. Head over with your phone fully charged, because this is an Instagrammer’s dream.

Bubble Planet, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Weds to Mon from December 22, Dhs95 adults, Dhs75 children. bubble-planet.com

See Christina Aguilera live

Grammy Award-winning pop superstar Christina Aguilera is one of this year’s most exciting names coming to Saadiyat Nights in February. And you’ll be able to catch the Genie in a Bottle superstar under the stars on lovely Saadiyat Island on February 15. Get set to go back in time to your teenage years with timeless hits from her songbook.

Saadiyat Nights presents Christina Aguilera, Friday February 15, from Dhs295. @saadiyatnights

Watch an ace contest at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

It might be a new year and all, but Abu Dhabi’s sporting calendar hasn’t lost any momentum, with some exciting player line ups confirmed for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open that will be held at Zayed Sports City from February 1 to 8. So which top tennis stars can you look forward to in Abu Dhabi? Watch Ons Jabeur, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Daria Kasatkina, Paula Badosa, Belinda Bencic and more put on an ace show for you at Zayed Sports City.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, February 1 to 8, 2025, from Dhs25. @mubadalaabudhabiopen

Check out a stunning sculpture

Celebrating the intersection of art and culture in the heart of the capital, My Heart is Yours, a stunning sculpture by acclaimed artist Lorenzo Quinn is now on display at the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi. The piece depicts the profound bond between two souls united by love and offers a deeply moving experience. Get your dose of art here.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, until Mar 2025, @fsabudhabi

Enjoy regional talent with Omar Khairat

For those looking forward to top regional talent, Egypt’s legendary composer Omar Khairat will perform a collection of his iconic symphonies on February 1. Expect symphonic brilliance with scores including Qadeyat Am Ahmad, Dameer Abla Hekmat, and Afwan Ayoha El Kanoun performed live. Tickets start from Dhs250.

Omar Khairat, Saadiyat Nights, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 1. @saadiyatnights

Get your sandwich fix at the brand-new Barbassi

From the minds behind marvellous Marmellata, Abu Dhabi’s own feel-good, family-owned restaurant located in Mina Zayed, comes Barbassi to Masdar39. Owner and head chef Raj Dagstani and team are bringing a slice of Marmellata brilliance to town with Barbassi, and this cool new sandwich-focused, canteen-style offering looks set to be Abu Dhabi’s next bustling eat.

Barbassi, M39, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, opening late January. @marmellatalove

Watch art in motion at Louvre Abu Dhabi

In 1929 production Frau im Mond, Fritz Lang brings you the story of a tenacious scientist who blasts off for the moon in pursuit of riches he believes he’ll find there. Will he or won’t he? Head to the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi to find out.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, February 8, 7.30pm. @louvreabudhabi

And then, go back for a masterpiece by Hergé

Join Belgian reporter and adventurer Tintin, lovable fox terrier Snowy, and the brash Captain Haddock as they join Professor Calculus in Syldavia, where he’s preparing for a mission to the moon in Destination: Moon. Stephane Bernasconi will take you on a ride filled with adventure, humour, danger and thrills in this beloved adaptation of the comic book series.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, February 22, 7pm. @louvreabudhabi

Prioritise your wellness at Kayan Wellness Festival

Abu Dhabi’s Kayan Wellness Festival will take place from January 31 to February 2 on Fahid Island, and the first-ever edition of the largest wellness event in the region will feature yoga, meditation, workshops, and talks from global wellness experts. An impressive lineup of global wellness experts, including the visionary Sadhguru, biohacker Gary Brecka, and transformative thinkers Marisa Peer and Mo Gawdat will be coming to town to deliver immersive sessions in breathwork, sound healing, yoga, and fitness, alongside inspirational talks that explore the latest advancements in the wellness industry.

Kayan Wellness Festival, Al Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, January 31 to February 2, ticket from Dhs75. @kayanfestival

Get a healthy dose of culture at the Al Hosn Festival

When you’re looking to experience a deeper connection to this country you call home, The Al Hosn Festival that takes place this month will offer you a glimpse of Abu Dhabi’s rich cultural heritage, allowing you to understand the traditions, values, and history that shape modern Emirati life. The annual event this year will take place until February 2025, and over the 15 days, visitors can immerse themselves in local customs, cuisine, art and workshops. It takes place at Qasr Al Hosn, a historical landmark and the oldest stone building in the capital – a symbolic backdrop for this celebration..

Al Hosn Festival, Qasr Al Hosn, Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi, Jan 25 to Feb 9, 4pm to 11pm, adults above 13 Dhs35, children 5-12 Dhs15, under 5s free. @alhosnfestival

Enjoy some fine tuning at Disney the Magic Box

Yet another thrilling musical is coming to town, and musical season is well and truly underway in Abu Dhabi with some of the most thrilling productions coming to town this season. The latest thrilling show you can look forward to is Disney’s The Magic Box, a fabulous new musical featuring the beloved sounds of Disney, at the Etihad Arena – until February 9, 2025.

Disney the Magic Box, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, until February 9. etihadarena.ae

Immerse yourself in a limited-time exhibition

Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances is a fantastic, limited-time exhibition and it’s all the rage at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Witness some stunning pieces by Van Gogh, Georges Seurat and others in this new exhibition curated with loans from the Musée d’Orsay in Paris and other major museums in France. You won’t want to miss these striking pieces.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, until February 9, 2025, Dhs60. Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Head out to the Sheikh Zayed Festival

It’s been in town all winter long, busting records and entertaining the masses. But this month, Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival will thrill families for one final month before it wraps up for the year. Head out to Al Wathba to see over 27 countries to participate in this year’s edition of the annual cultural extravaganza, which is held under the theme, ‘Closer’.

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, until February 28. zayedfestival.ae

Cool off at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental’s beach club

Luxury is your best friend at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental’s Beach Club, as you stroll down a beachfront that runs over a kilometre long. Fitness centres, swimming pools, tennis and padel courts, and watersports are there for the taking as you enjoy your time at this stunning beach resort in the capital. It’s also one of the best spots in the UAE capital to catch that stunning Abu Dhabi sunset, and with gorgeous February weather, there really is no better place to be.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Beach Club, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, 7:00am to 9:00pm daily, Dhs400 weekdays, Dhs450 weekends. Tel: (0) 2 690 7311. @mo_emiratespalace

But if you happen to be on Fahid Island…

There’s the limited-time Fahid Beach Club by Barbossa that will disappear once summer comes around, so you’ll want to enjoy this while it lasts. Open every Friday and Saturday from midday, this child-friendly, pet-friendly venue is brought to you by the minds behind Yas Bay favourite Barbossa, with reservations available for families with children until 6pm, while pets are allowed at beach tables and sunbeds until 7pm.

Fahid Beach Club, Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 10pm Fri and Sat, from Dhs150, fully redeemable. @fahidbcbybarbossa

Fitness is your friend at TriYAS

In the spirit of sport and fitness, Yas Marina Circuit is all set to to host the milestone edition of TriYas in 2025 following its most successful edition to date in 2024 that drew over 1,400 contestants across 11 categories. The community event has attracted over 15,000 participants since its inception in 2010, and welcomes everyone from newbies to seasoned athletes.

TriYas, Yas Marina Circuit, February. @ymcofficial

Ring in Chinese New Year at Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi this year, with a host of activities ranging from a traditional lion dance on January 29 to a special afternoon tea from January 29 to February 28 and plenty of treasures at Shang Palace from February 9 to 23. From handcrafted culinary treasures with set menus, signature brunches and exclusive beverages, as well as a Gongfu tea ceremony with resident tea master Liu Pin, as well as the prosperity brunch from January 29 to February 2, there’s a rich celebration waiting to be discovered here.

Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, throughout February. @shangrilaabudhabi

Enjoy a leisurely walk on the Abu Dhabi corniche

Whether you’re a lifelong resident of the UAE capital, someone that’s just made Abu Dhabi your home, or are just visiting, the Abu Dhabi Corniche is one of the capital’s most beloved spots. It’s an endless walkway that’s right off the main road, and you’ll pass retail options such as Marina Mall, while also catching stunning views of the Qasr Al Watan, and one of the most luxurious properties in the world, the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. Abu Dhabi Corniche is home to several activations in the cooler months, as well as the beloved Mother of the Nation festival. Across the street lie some of the capital’s most recognizable skyscrapers, including the Etihad Towers.

@visitabudhabi

Explore entertainment Central in Abu Dhabi

Central Yas Bay has just launched an exciting collab with the iconic Stanley cup (no relation to the hockey tournament) to create the ultimate family experience. Kick back, play and sip away at one of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting spots that seamlessly blends your favourite eats and drinks with a great game night experience.

Central, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs295 (children), Dhs350 (teens and adults), Dhs450 (adults). @central_uae

Go back to school…on a skateboard

If your little ones’ New Year’s resolution is to learn a new skill, Circuit X Skateboarding School is the place to head to this month, where they can explore the fun world of skateboarding under guidance of expert instructors. They’ll be able to pick up everything from safety practices. board control, balance techniques and park etiquette. Equipment provided.

Circuit X, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Weds and Thurs 5pm to 6pm, from Dhs595. circuitxuae.com

Seal the deal over a new business lunch at Catch by St. Regis

One of the capital’s premier seafood eats brings you an excellent three-course business lunch in a refined affair by the beach, with a great new business lunch offering. From noon to 4pm on weekdays, you’ll be able to enjoy dishes such as the pumpkin risotto, wagyu ribeye, grilled salmon and more.

Catch at St. Regis, St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Monday to Friday noon to 4pm, Dhs169. @catchatstregis

Head to Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi’s new frat party…

…without worrying about whether you’re going to graduate or not. Throw it back to those college Friday evenings at this new frat party at the Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi. Their in house outlets, Stock Burger is bringing the party to town, and it’s going to include high-energy performances by the Speed Wagon Band, party games, and a whole lot more.

Stock Burger Co., Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi, Fridays from 6pm, from Dhs119. Tel: (0)2 657 4864. @holidayinnabudhabi

Pappas is the place to be for wholesome Greek fare

Part of a duo of thrilling eats that’s recently set up shop at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Pappas invites Abu Dhabi diners to look forward to their very own version of Mamma Mia, with a menu of traditional Greek eats paired with live entertainment. We hear they even have Greek cooking class parties – so bookmark that for a fun-filled night out in the capital this weekend.

Pappas, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island, 6pm to 11pm, Wed to Mon. @wabudhabi

NAC beckons at Marina Mall

Popular London-based hotspot NAC has brought its newest outpost to the UAE capital, and they’ve just set up shop at Abu Dhabi Marina Mall. Ideal for brunch, lunch, dinner or even desserts, you can enjoy small plates of chicken sliders, classic appetisers including the charred honey sweet potato and flamed aubergine, as well as brunch highlights like the Turkish style eggs, and sweet options including the ricotta pancake with dulce de leche and banana.

NAC, Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi. @marinamallad

Take in a class performance New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra…

…who will be performing as part of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Festival at the regal Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental for two nights only this month. Founded in 1972 by legendary conductors Seiji Ozawa and Naozumi Yamamoto, you can look forward to Arias by Puccini from Manon Lescaut, Le villi and Turandot, as well as Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto no. 2 and the orchestra plays Dvořák’s New World Symphony no. 9.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, February 7 and 8, 8pm to 10pm, Dhs100. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net

Wine and Dine with What’s On…

…at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers’ exquisite Nahaam terrace. In gorgeous February weather under the stars, you’ll be able to taste incredible wine and cheese selections during what is certain to be a memorable evening.

@whatsonabudhabi

It’s (finally) time to samba

And get yourself a great plate of sushi while you’re at it, at the brand new Sushisamba. After a long wait that’s totally worth it, the exciting concept has arrived at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers in signature stytle with Insta-breaking decor, jaw-dropping views anda menu of lovely Japanese and Peruvian fusion dishes.

@sushisambaabudhabi

Dine with animals at Emirates Park and Zoo Resort

With over 1,500 animals to see, Emirates Park Zoo & Resort seamlessly integrates a zoo, resort, veterinary clinic, retail store, restaurant, cafe, catering, and pet hotel. You’ll be able to witness 250 species, comprising 1,125 fascinating mammals, birds, reptiles and aquatic life. Super-fun animal encounters including breakfast with giraffes, lunch with their big cats and dinner with majestic elephants beckon, ensuring you’ll be making memories for a lifetime.

@emiratesparkzoo