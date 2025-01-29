Fan favourites, indeed…

Last night, at a glittering ceremony held at Abu Dhabi’s ERTH hotel, MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants were unveiled. These 3 popular names from the Abu Dhabi dining circuit made the cut, and if you’re if a resident of the capital, it’ll come as no surprise…

Number 29: Marmellata Bakery

Sort of a given we’d see them on this list, wasn’t it? Winners of What’s On Abu Dhabi’s Homegrown Restaurant of the Year award for 2024, Marmellata, a perennial favourite in the capital ranked at number 29, and drew loud cheers as expected. They’re also bringing a cool new location to Masdar 39 any minute – read all about it here.

Marmellata, Shop 25-A, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)55 802 9355. marmellatalove.com

Number 37: La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

We have to say it – they won What’s On Abu Dhabi’s Restaurant of the Year award at our historic 45th anniversary awards celebration last year, and the accolades continue to pour in. Whether it’s the business lunch, their star Sunday brunch, or just a quick trip to the French Riviera mere minutes from the city that you’re after, this is the place to be in the capital.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri noon to 3.30pm, Tel: (0)2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

Number 50: NIRI Restaurant and Bar

Another award-winning eat in Abu Dhabi famed for its wallet-friendly business lunch, Mamsha Al Saadiyat beachfront location, and a menu of all-round great Japanese picks, NIRI was the first name to announced at last night’s ceremony. If you’re still wondering why, check out our review here. Then make a reservation.

NIRI Restaurant and Bar, Turquoise 9, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 11pm. @niriabudhabi

The future’s looking bright for the Abu Dhabi culinary scene…